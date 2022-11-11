Electrification project to temporarily close Caltrain pedestrian crossings, part of Oregon Expressway

The following crossings will be closed during the below dates, each taking place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Caltrain is installing ground wiring near the signal arms and attaching it to the poles for the signaling system at all four corners of the crossings at Churchill Avenue, Alma Street, East Meadow Drive, and Charleston Road. The work is planned from Nov. 14 through Nov. 30. Illuminated and directional signs at the crossings will direct pedestrians to cross on the opposite side of the street. The city is asking the public to drive safely and watch for pedestrians and cyclists since their routes will be changing.

The closures will include pedestrian crossings at four major intersections, part of Oregon Expressway and weekend shutdowns on the rail line, according to a city press release. Here's a breakdown of the scheduled shutdowns, which will last through mid-December:

Caltrain has announced planned rail crossings and street closures in Palo Alto that will take place starting this Monday, Nov. 14, as it works on its electrification project.

"We are aware of challenging road conditions on parts of El Camino Real and when a community member shares concerns with us, we send those directly to Caltrans staff," the city said.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is also planning to improve the roadway surface on El Camino Real, which is designated as state Route 82 and is under its jurisdiction. El Camino has pavement condition index scores that are much lower than other Palo Alto streets. Plans to repave the Palo Alto portion of El Camino Real from the Mountain View to Menlo Park city borders are scheduled for 2023.

Caltrain plans to test the train-signal system at Palo Alto Avenue (near Alma Street) on the weekends of Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Flaggers will be present at all Palo Alto crossings, and vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be stopped during the tests. Crossings will be open when there is no test train approaching, the city said. More detailed information will follow on the city's website .

The city recommends drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes if traveling along Oregon Expressway during those days and times. Maps of the closures can be found below.

Caltrain will be doing nightly repairs on the Caltrain railroad bridge at Alma Street and Oregon Expressway from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. The following segments of Oregon Expressway will be closed at that location from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days:

Electrification project to temporarily close Caltrain pedestrian crossings, part of Oregon Expressway

Work to be done along the rail corridor through mid-December