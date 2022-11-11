News

Electrification project to temporarily close Caltrain pedestrian crossings, part of Oregon Expressway

Work to be done along the rail corridor through mid-December

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 11, 2022, 12:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Traffic on Alma Street passes a Caltrain train at the Churchill Avenue train crossing on March 21, 2019. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain has announced planned rail crossings and street closures in Palo Alto that will take place starting this Monday, Nov. 14, as it works on its electrification project.

The closures will include pedestrian crossings at four major intersections, part of Oregon Expressway and weekend shutdowns on the rail line, according to a city press release. Here's a breakdown of the scheduled shutdowns, which will last through mid-December:

Churchill, Alma, East Meadow, and Charleston pedestrian/bike crossings

Caltrain is installing ground wiring near the signal arms and attaching it to the poles for the signaling system at all four corners of the crossings at Churchill Avenue, Alma Street, East Meadow Drive, and Charleston Road. The work is planned from Nov. 14 through Nov. 30. Illuminated and directional signs at the crossings will direct pedestrians to cross on the opposite side of the street. The city is asking the public to drive safely and watch for pedestrians and cyclists since their routes will be changing.

The following crossings will be closed during the below dates, each taking place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

• Churchill Avenue: Nov. 14-18.

• Alma Street: Nov. 17-29.

• East Meadow Drive: Nov. 28-30.

• Charleston Road: Nov. 28-30.

Oregon Expressway

Caltrain will be doing nightly repairs on the Caltrain railroad bridge at Alma Street and Oregon Expressway from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. The following segments of Oregon Expressway will be closed at that location from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days:

• Southbound Oregon Expressway: Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

• Northbound Oregon Expressway: Dec. 5-9.

The city recommends drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes if traveling along Oregon Expressway during those days and times. Maps of the closures can be found below.

This browser does not support PDFs. Please download the PDF to view it: Download PDF.

Weekend train service shutdowns

Caltrain plans to test the train-signal system at Palo Alto Avenue (near Alma Street) on the weekends of Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Flaggers will be present at all Palo Alto crossings, and vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be stopped during the tests. Crossings will be open when there is no test train approaching, the city said. More detailed information will follow on the city's website.

El Camino Real road improvements

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is also planning to improve the roadway surface on El Camino Real, which is designated as state Route 82 and is under its jurisdiction. El Camino has pavement condition index scores that are much lower than other Palo Alto streets. Plans to repave the Palo Alto portion of El Camino Real from the Mountain View to Menlo Park city borders are scheduled for 2023.

"We are aware of challenging road conditions on parts of El Camino Real and when a community member shares concerns with us, we send those directly to Caltrans staff," the city said.

The community can also submit a request directly to Caltrans at csr.dot.ca.gov.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Electrification project to temporarily close Caltrain pedestrian crossings, part of Oregon Expressway

Work to be done along the rail corridor through mid-December

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 11, 2022, 12:26 pm

Caltrain has announced planned rail crossings and street closures in Palo Alto that will take place starting this Monday, Nov. 14, as it works on its electrification project.

The closures will include pedestrian crossings at four major intersections, part of Oregon Expressway and weekend shutdowns on the rail line, according to a city press release. Here's a breakdown of the scheduled shutdowns, which will last through mid-December:

Churchill, Alma, East Meadow, and Charleston pedestrian/bike crossings

Caltrain is installing ground wiring near the signal arms and attaching it to the poles for the signaling system at all four corners of the crossings at Churchill Avenue, Alma Street, East Meadow Drive, and Charleston Road. The work is planned from Nov. 14 through Nov. 30. Illuminated and directional signs at the crossings will direct pedestrians to cross on the opposite side of the street. The city is asking the public to drive safely and watch for pedestrians and cyclists since their routes will be changing.

The following crossings will be closed during the below dates, each taking place Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

• Churchill Avenue: Nov. 14-18.

• Alma Street: Nov. 17-29.

• East Meadow Drive: Nov. 28-30.

• Charleston Road: Nov. 28-30.

Oregon Expressway

Caltrain will be doing nightly repairs on the Caltrain railroad bridge at Alma Street and Oregon Expressway from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9. The following segments of Oregon Expressway will be closed at that location from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following days:

• Southbound Oregon Expressway: Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

• Northbound Oregon Expressway: Dec. 5-9.

The city recommends drivers avoid the area and take alternate routes if traveling along Oregon Expressway during those days and times. Maps of the closures can be found below.

Weekend train service shutdowns

Caltrain plans to test the train-signal system at Palo Alto Avenue (near Alma Street) on the weekends of Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Flaggers will be present at all Palo Alto crossings, and vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be stopped during the tests. Crossings will be open when there is no test train approaching, the city said. More detailed information will follow on the city's website.

El Camino Real road improvements

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is also planning to improve the roadway surface on El Camino Real, which is designated as state Route 82 and is under its jurisdiction. El Camino has pavement condition index scores that are much lower than other Palo Alto streets. Plans to repave the Palo Alto portion of El Camino Real from the Mountain View to Menlo Park city borders are scheduled for 2023.

"We are aware of challenging road conditions on parts of El Camino Real and when a community member shares concerns with us, we send those directly to Caltrans staff," the city said.

The community can also submit a request directly to Caltrans at csr.dot.ca.gov.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.