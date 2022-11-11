Early results show Lieber with a landslide victory in bid for state Board of Equalization

Early results show Mountain View City Council member Sally Lieber with a definitive lead over her opponent in the local politician's bid for a seat on the state Board of Equalization.
As of 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, Democrat Lieber had pulled in 68.1% of the votes, or 1,151,170 votes, for the board's District 2 seat, according to Secretary of State election results. Her opponent, Republican Peter Coe Verbica, had garnered less than half of Lieber's lead at 540,365 votes.
With only five districts representing the entire state on the Board of Equalization, District 2 covers a massive constituency, including 10.7 million people in counties up and down the California coast.
"It was a very low budget campaign and I think we were very effective with the small number of dollars that we had," Lieber said after semiofficial results were posted. "I'm very pleased and humbled to have that many voters give me a chance at this job. It's very exciting."
Under the California Constitution, the Board of Equalization is charged with regulating county property assessment practices across the state.
"It also hears appeals of the taxes that are levied by the state, the privately owned utilities," such as PG&E, "and privately owned railroads," Lieber told this news organization in an interview earlier this year.
If these early results hold, Lieber said she's excited to get to work in her new position, and maintained her plan to finish out her city council term simultaneously.
"I feel like I've been able to be very effective on council and moving some issues that really matter to the community," Lieber said. "I'm looking forward to continuing my work on council. That's my intention right now."
Given her past experience in the state Assembly, Lieber's confident she can manage both positions at once.
"I'm a real policy wonk, so I'm really fascinated with it," Lieber said. "The entire time I was in the State Legislature, I served on the Revenue and Taxation Committee, so I'm pretty familiar with the subject area there."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
