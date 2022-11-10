News

What's open and closed on Veterans Day in and around Palo Alto

Garbage pickup and emergency services won't change, public transit to run on mostly regular schedules

by Emily Margaretten / Palo Alto Weekly

From left, Sgt. Marcel Mancell, Pfc. Joshua Stovall and Sgt. Trevon Murray, dressed as soldiers from the Revolutionary War present the flag during the city of Palo Alto's Veterans Day recognition event on Nov. 6, 2017. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Palo Alto's city administrative offices will be closed on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11.

Many local and regional services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas are adjusting their schedules in observance of the federal holiday. Most Palo Alto city departments will be closed while transportation agencies plan to run on regular schedules, with the exception of SamTrans, which will not service local schools. Below is a list of what is open and closed on Veterans Day.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Emergency workers, police patrol teams, firefighters and dispatchers will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.

• Palo Alto Library: All city libraries will be closed. The city's e-Library services are available 24/7 at library.cityofpaloalto.org/elibrary.

• Garbage pickup: Collection services will run on a regular schedule.

Transportation

• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on its regular schedule. For more information, visit caltrain.com.

• SamTrans: SamTrans will follow a regular, nonschool day schedule. Bus routes that primarily service local schools will not be operating on Friday. For more information, visit samtrans.com.

• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: The VTA will operate on its regular schedule. For more information, visit vta.org.

Schools

• Palo Alto Unified School District: Palo Alto Unified district offices and schools will be closed.

Federal, state offices

• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed. Regular mail will not be delivered.

