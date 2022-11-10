What's open and closed on Veterans Day in and around Palo Alto

Palo Alto's city administrative offices will be closed on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11.

Many local and regional services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas are adjusting their schedules in observance of the federal holiday. Most Palo Alto city departments will be closed while transportation agencies plan to run on regular schedules, with the exception of SamTrans, which will not service local schools. Below is a list of what is open and closed on Veterans Day.

City services

• City of Palo Alto: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed.

• Police, fire: Emergency workers, police patrol teams, firefighters and dispatchers will work on a regular schedule. Records and administrative offices will be closed.