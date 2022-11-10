Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges

The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at Stanford Hospital where he's being treated for injuries from the crash that are not considered life-threatening. Wagstaffe said his office planned to file charges once the driver was released from the hospital, which could be within the next few days or weeks.

Four other passengers were also injured in the Nov. 4 collision, including two in the teen's car and the 7-year-old twin daughters of San Carlos residents Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, who died in the crash. Spiridon, a Google employee, and Ammen, an audio engineer, grew up in Palo Alto.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the Redwood City Police Department. No other information has been released.

Though no formal plans had been announced, Wagstaffe said that vehicular manslaughter, which can be filed as either a misdemeanor or felony, was one of the charges being considered. While a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter conviction is punishable by up to a year in county jail, a felony conviction could confer up to six years in a state prison.