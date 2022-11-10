News

Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges

Seven passengers were involved in the collision, which killed San Carlos parents of twins

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

A memorial at the scene of the Nov. 4, 2022 car crash in Redwood City that killed two San Carlos parents and injured their 7-year-old twin daughters. The driver of the vehicle that hit them, and his two passengers, were also injured. Photo by Leah Worthington.

The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon were beloved parents and members of the local community. Courtesy Liza Spiridon.

The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at Stanford Hospital where he's being treated for injuries from the crash that are not considered life-threatening. Wagstaffe said his office planned to file charges once the driver was released from the hospital, which could be within the next few days or weeks.

Four other passengers were also injured in the Nov. 4 collision, including two in the teen's car and the 7-year-old twin daughters of San Carlos residents Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, who died in the crash. Spiridon, a Google employee, and Ammen, an audio engineer, grew up in Palo Alto.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the Redwood City Police Department. No other information has been released.

Though no formal plans had been announced, Wagstaffe said that vehicular manslaughter, which can be filed as either a misdemeanor or felony, was one of the charges being considered. While a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter conviction is punishable by up to a year in county jail, a felony conviction could confer up to six years in a state prison.

Though the identity of the teen driver has not been made public, the Sequoia Union High School District has offered aid to its community.

"As a result of the tragedy, the district did provide additional support services for our students and staff," said spokesperson Richard Gebin.

Leah Worthington
 
Leah Worthington

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
52 minutes ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
52 minutes ago

As dreadful as this incident is, I do however feel some concern for the juvenile driving and killing.

We all know teens do stupid things. He will pay for the consequences of his stupid thing both legally and emotionally for the rest of his life.

Teens' brains are not fully developed and will not be so until they reach about 25. They are used to playing fast video games with shootings and crashes and almost immediately the victim gets up and starts doing more of the same thing. Their view of reality is that they are invicibles. Today we are protecting our kids from reality and learning how to fail. With everyone getting a trophy, no results kept in kids sports, and everyone is a winner and nobody is a loser, our kids are not learning how to fail or how to navigate adult life. For those who have been socially distanced for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, they have lost out even more. I think this should be a wake up call to all parents to make sure their teens are mature and responsible enough to be out there driving on public roads.

Two twin girls have lost their parents and will be changed forever from this dreadful crash. My thoughts and prayers for them and their extended family as they now take the future in whatever way it turns. Another family is going to pay the price of raising the 17 year old who caused this as well as the other doing the racing.

Please let us all remind young drivers of their responsibility when they go out on the roads. Please let us all remind ourselves that we are paying the consequences of the way society is raising the young. Teach the young the realities of life, teach them to learn how to be responsible, how to facte the facts of real life, and how there will always be consequences for their serious mistakes.

