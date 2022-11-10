Palo Alto releases plan to add more than 6,000 dwellings

Palo Alto released on Monday its plan for adding more than 6,000 dwellings by 2031, a strategy that banks on backyard cottages, transit corridors and the conversion of industrial zones in the south end of the city into residential communities.
The city's Housing Element, which is now going through a 30-day public review period, will ultimately be submitted to the state Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD). It lays out the city's strategies for adding its regional mandate of 6,086 housing units by 2031 — a target was developed through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) process. The 329-page document also lists strategies for preserving existing housing, streamlining the development approval process and promoting affordable housing.
Getting the state to approve the Housing Element will be a key priority in the coming months for the City Council, which will see three seats turn over to new members. All council candidates and sitting members have named housing as a top priority item, though there is some disagreement over how aggressively the city should strive to meet the state goals.
The newly released Housing Element proposes dozens of strategies to stimulate housing production, none more ambitious than the plan to rezone industrial and commercial areas around San Antonio Road and Fabian Way for residential use. The plan projects that this strategy will net 2,141 new dwellings, or 35% of the city's total allocation.
In adopting this strategy last August, council members agreed that it will require them to relax development standards such as height and density limits to encourage residential developments. The Housing Element pegs the density limits for residential development in general manufacturing (GM) and research, office and limited manufacturing (ROLM) zones at 81.25 dwellings per acre, which is roughly twice as dense as the city currently allows in most of its multifamily residential districts.
But the strategy is also a gamble. The Housing Element assumes that many property owners will actually move ahead with the conversion. To back up that assertion, it points to broad market trends which support "redevelopment of office space at densities much higher than 65 dwelling units per acre." The document notes that the city had an office vacancy rate of 10.5% in the second quarter of 2022, while the vacancy rate for industrial and research-and-development spaces was at 5.9%. Both of these are higher than the regional averages of 10.1% and 4.6%, respectively.
The document also cites several recent examples of housing developments that took over commercial sites. This includes the newly constructed affordable-housing development at 3702 El Camino Real known as Wilton Court, which includes 59 apartments; the 129-apartment development that was proposed by Charities Housing for 2001 El Camino Real, the former site of Mike's Bikes; and a teacher housing development spearheaded by Santa Clara County for a site next to the Palo Alto Courthouse. Once completed, it would include 110 apartments.
"Recent reports indicate a slowing of demand for new office and industrial space, which may bolster the desire for residential or mixed-use development on sites in GM and ROLM zones," the Housing Element states.
But while the city has recently received two applications for residential developments on San Antonio Road, it remains to be seen whether property owners in the area will actually move ahead with the types of conversions that the Housing Element envisions. And it's not clear whether the HCD agrees with the city's assessment that the strategy will actually spur more than 2,000 new dwellings.
Furthermore, council members also acknowledged in recent meetings that the area lacks critical amenities and that some of the sites may not be suitable for housing, particularly if they are located near industries with high uses of hazardous materials.
"I'm not opposed to significant housing in these areas, but I think we are not yet informed and realistic about certainly the adjacency to true industrial processes next door and that are not compatible to having housing immediately adjacent," Burt said during the August discussion, just before the council adopted the strategy. "I think we're having discussions about what we wish were the case, as opposed to what is the case."
He and others also noted that the area is currently deficient in public transportation, biking amenities and neighborhood-serving retail. Council member Eric Filseth said he supports "doubling down" on housing around San Antonio, but noted that the plan would require significant infrastructure upgrades.
"I think we're going to have to go aggressive here on the development standards," council member Eric Filseth said at the Aug. 22 council meeting, just before the council approved the strategy. "The worst case is that we put a little bit here and it's not enough to bring in all the other stuff that we want to have happen, the transportation and retail and so forth over time. So I think we've got to have enough density here so that it drives the other stuff."
Other strategies in the Housing Element include increasing permitted density for new housing developments in transit corridors, allowing residential projects on city-owned parking lots and church lots and revising the zoning code to increase the number of dwelling units allowed in existing multifamily zones. The upzoning strategy, which is expected to net about 1,017 new dwellings over the eight year period, would turn existing RM-20 zones (which allow 20 units per acre) into RM-30 zones and turn current RM-30 zones into RM-40 zones. Areas within a quarter mile of Caltrain stations would be upzoned to allow up to 50 dwelling units per acre.
Accessory dwelling units also play a key part in the city's strategy. The small backyard dwellings have recently been proliferating in greater numbers around town thanks to new state laws and the Housing Element assumes that the city will see about 64 new ADUs per year, for a total of 512 in the eight-year period.
The document also identifies three sites owned by Stanford University that could accommodate new housing and pledges to make zoning changes to facilitate these developments. This includes a site at 1100 Welch Road, which according to the city and Stanford can accommodate about 425 dwellings; a site at 3128 El Camino that could potentially accommodate about 315; and a site at 3300 El Camino, which could accommodate another 200. The Housing Element does not, however, include the site around the downtown Transit Center, which Stanford had identified as an area that could accommodate about 270 apartments. While some housing advocates encouraged the city to include the site in the Housing Element, the council ultimately decided that the centrally located University Avenue property requires significantly more planning and agreed to defer consideration of housing there until the next Housing Element cycle.
Though city leaders agree that it's important for the city to adopt a legal Housing Element, they have different opinions on whether the growth is practically achievable, particularly given the higher number of below-market-rate units that the city would need to approve to meet regional goals. Julie Lythcott-Haims, who was elected on Tuesday, has embraced the mandate and said the city needs to work hard to achieve the goal. Her election, she told this news organization Tuesday, further reinforces the idea that many residents feel the way she does about the urgent need for more housing.
Others, including Mayor Burt, have characterized the target as virtually unachievable, even as they stressed the need to make progress on housing. The HCD has taken a more assertive approach this year toward reviewing Housing Elements in the current cycle than in prior ones, in most cases rejecting cities' initial submissions and demanding revisions. Cities that fail to get their Housing Element certified run the risk of becoming ineligible for grant funding or, in the most extreme scenario, losing some of their land use authority.
On Monday night, Burt was among council members who criticized the housing-mandate process and argued that it is creating unachievable goals for affordable housing and threatening to take away "most of our local control over local democratic land use policies" if the RHNA targets aren't met.
"It's basically setting up a process that appears to be 'failure by design,'" Burt said. "Not inadvertently, but it really appears that it is by design that this outcome will happen."
Council member Greer Stone agreed and pointed to a state plan to invest $2 billion in housing, a figure that he argued is extremely low given the state's $100 billion surplus. Half of the $2 million allocation is designated toward affordable housing, while the remainder is dedicated to homeless services. Stone lamented the fact that California's mandates for more housing aren't accompanied by state funding, which he said is required to produce the needed below-market-rate residences.
"I think where we spend our money reflects our true values and the state just continues to push for deregulation and not actually provide the funding for us to be able to hit those RHNA targets," Stone said Monday. "I want to point that out and hope in the next legislative cycle we can push for actual funding for these affordable-housing projects that we so desperately need."
The draft Housing Element acknowledges the drastic need for affordable housing, noting that homeownership is effectively out of reach for households that make less than the city's median income of $174,003 in 2020 inflation-adjusted dollars. Residents are also experiencing "sharp increases in rent prices and are sometimes often forced into substandard living." About 17% of households spend between 30% and 50% of their income on housing, while another 13% spend more than 50%, which places them in the "severely cost burdened category." These residents, the document notes, may have little disposable income left after housing costs.
It also lists the many challenges that Palo Alto faces when it comes to actually creating the needed housing. The Housing Element calls Palo Alto "a built-out community with very little developable land vacant, with no opportunities to annex additional areas to accommodate future housing needs."
"The high demand for developable land, coupled with the smaller lot sizes in the City, makes multi-family residential development difficult," the document states.
The city plans to host an online community meeting on Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. to gather community feedback about the draft Housing Element. Anyone interested in attending can register at zoom.us. The council and the Planning and Transportation Commission are scheduled to discuss the document on Nov. 28.
The real problem is that there are a lot of high-paying jobs in the area, and landlords only want to rent to these higher income people, and only build/rent to "lower income" people when given bribes—I mean SUBSIDIES, silly me—to offset the projected loss of income.
Until this culture of greed is addressed and landlords lower their prices, I don't see how we can significantly change the housing costs in the Bay Area simply through increasing supply—one would have to be build an astronomical number of new units, say, twice the current number. And the state mandate is for all housing, not just rental units, and no one is even suggesting to build enough new "single-family" homes to significantly lower the price of buying a house.
Is this the same city that is trying to force all single family homeowners to convert their homes to all-electric buildings? Wait until they try to force all single family homeowners to build an ADU in their backyard. OMG.
These are really the best ideas they can conceive of to increase housing? Converting sheds into housing, and building skyscrapers that will only accommodate those without cars, and tearing down all of the unused industrial properties and convert them to housing for those without cars, who will now be living far from the bus lines?
BTW, there is no real "transit corridor" on the Peninsula. Only if you can hoof it to ECR to ride a bus, or hoof it to the nearest (?) train depot. Oh yeah, I'm forgetting the city also believes everyone can ride a bike over the many miles of pavement that lack bike lanes.
As for the "most of our local control over local democratic land use policies" that will implode if Palo Alto is actually legally ordered by the state to conform to ITS policies instead of theirs, THAT'S THE IDEA. Because the problem here is LOCAL DEMOCRATIC LAND USE POLICIES that are controlled and paid for by a huge configuration on the west side of ECR across the entire city limits. And Burt is as much as announcing it right here, that he doesn't plan to give an inch.
Just because other dot com billionaires benefitted from a long standing system of payola to keep undesirables out of Palo Alto doesn't exempt them from participating in the system. either.
I smell a rat. A few rats, actually.
"Recent reports indicate a slowing of demand for new office and industrial space, which may bolster the desire for residential or mixed-use development on sites in GM and ROLM zones," the Housing Element states."
Today's news reports place local tech layoffs at 100,000 and rising. Since the housing targets are based on jobs, when are the numbers going to be revised to reflect reality.
According to the above, Stanford plans an estimated 940 housing units but ignores the recent report that they removed 795 housing units from the available housing stock when they recent;ly limited Oak Apartments on Sand Hill Rd to the Stanford community. That leave 145 new units, with patients and families at the ever-expanding Stanford Medical complex no place to go during treatment.
"But while the city has recently received two applications for residential developments on San Antonio Road, it remains to be seen whether property owners in the area will actually move ahead"..... Facebook has already announced plans to streamline its real estate holding including at the San Antonio complex, freeing up apartments it was holding for corporate workers. They're also reconsidering the Willow Village? complex.
Isn't it time to revise the numbers since more than 85% of the new units are for highly paid tech workers rather than truly affordable housing?
Finally, note Ms Lythcott-Haims recent quote "Lythcott-Haims hasn't been afraid to criticize the slow-growth side for preventing development, and she wants to come up with big ideas that will attract investors." So let's sell Palo Alto to the highest bidder? Funny, many of us thought Palo Alto was a COMMUNITY, not a commodity to be sold off -- to paraphrase Doria Summa.
There's a great map in the report, on page 3-35, showing the idea is that we could upzone parcels near Caltrain, so there are little circles around each station. The biggest opportunity is obviously the circle near California Ave: the other circles mostly enclose places like Mountain View and Stanford. Take a close look at the California Ave circle, and look for the parcels actually recommended for upzoning. It's *amazing* that there are *zero* to the north. Like literally zero. There are hundreds of acres of R-1 there, which could be upzoned to moderate-density RM-15 overnight, unlocking a wave of independent medium-sized projects that would make the area much more vibrant, include many more people, and make a lot of money for today's homeowners. It would make the southern part of "Old Palo Alto" into "New Palo Alto." Instead, the report proposes a few large projects, almost all along the freeway that is El Camino. It looks to me like we're not really serious about changing anything about the city we live in, we're just going to pack the maximum density in the most unpleasant places. We can do better.
"There are hundreds of acres of R-1 there, which could be upzoned to moderate-density RM-15 overnight, unlocking a wave of independent medium-sized projects that would make the area much more vibrant, include many more people, and make a lot of money for today's homeowners."
News flash 1: you can't evict people "overnight" or force them to sell
News Flash 2: not everyone wants to make a lot of money because they think of themselves as community members, NOT commodities.
Local single family homes building ADUs "thanks" to rule changes are not fairly evaluated. There are some of these in my neighborhood. One home has converted their garage and there is no covered parking for either home, and the new home now parks on the street. Another has built an ADU at the side of the existing home and widened the driveway to accommodate more cars, however this means that there is no street parking for them or anybody else who may have guests or other visitors.
Our neighborhoods are getting crowded, and what space is here is being used to pack more and more people into space that was not designed for that number of people. It will affect water supply, sewers, mail delivery, street parking, garbage pick up, shade, water run off during storms, more traffic with deliveries and people commuting. Yet, nothing is being done to improve infrastructure.
Will anyone prioritize infrastructure? Can we stop turning pleasant neighborhoods into rabbit warrens? Can we do anything without being overlooked by our neighbors or or hearing their noise? I have nothing against having neighbors and can be happy that they are enjoying their homes and space, but there is a limit to the number of people I want staring over my back fence, or polluting the quiet in the evenings with noisy conversations or similar outside my bedroom window.
City staff in San Jose just released useful analysis of what affordable housing is and what it may cost.
I urge every interested citizen to stop, look and listen. It is the best, in-depth summary of the hurdles ahead for market-rate housing and housing supported with public funding.
Web Link
No surprise that the issue boils down to affordability. It is a shame that we didn't elect Doria Summa b/c she has said that all along and she has the knowledge we need to work through this thorny issue. Lost opportunity. But it is good to read Greer Stone's comment that the State should have spent more of the surplus on housing and that the legislature should fund its mandates.
I continue to think it time for all mayors and city managers to demand that the RHNA numbers be revisited and revised to reflect various realities (actual demand, vacancy rates, affordability). And instead of the threat of a stick, try incentives such as tying increases in State funding to the successful repurposing of already-built structures and/or the actual building of affordable housing. The more you build, the more $ you get. I assume tax breaks for affordable housing are already part of the tax code.
I also think there should be more flexibility regarding what counts towards meeting the housing requirement. I heard a good idea the other day: allow multi-generational living arrangements to count towards meeting the requirement. If an adult child moves back home for whatever reason, that is one less person seeking housing, one subtraction from demand. Count it! Since ADUs count, living under the same roof should, too. This shouldn't be too hard to document.
One last thought: I cannot prove this or quote numbers, but I sure get the feeling that what's being built is bureaucracy, not housing. And certainly not affordable housing. How stupid is that? The problem at hand will not be solved and we will have more pensions to pay. Brilliant.
The RHNA housing requirements are a business first approach that allows businesses to expand wherever they want, such as on the peninsula and then forces communities to zone new housing for them. High paid single tech workers getting discounts on their market rate housing and developers maximizing profits is much of what this is about. Which is why some folks spouting rhetoric oppose some of the most meaningful ways to address affordability for those who truly need it. Such as: the office cap, only exempting parking requirements for below market, requiring 20% instead of 15% inclusionary housing, maximizing the business tax, limiting extra upzoning to only below market projects, meaningful state funding for affordable housing instead of the paltry 2% of the budget surplus. Mountain View and Redwood City are busy adding office which negates their new housing creation. More affordable housing is possible if we prioritize those non-tech workers who really need it and stop legislating to maximize developer profits
"The newly released Housing Element proposes dozens of strategies to stimulate housing production, none more ambitious than the plan to rezone industrial and commercial areas around San Antonio Road and Fabian Way for residential use. The plan projects that this strategy will net 2,141 new dwellings, or 35% of the city's total allocation."
This same part of Palo Alto took the lion's share of the last round of Palo Alto housing (@1,000 units plus Stanford Research Park development) in the Charleston-Arastradero Corridor area. This time we get 35% of the proposed housing development? Again, there's no plan. The Housing Element presents a laundry list of sites to upzone with no Area Plan to manage increased traffic and community service demands this development will generate. Where is the Area Plan? San Antonio is already heavily congested, has limited useful transit, and terrible bike/pedestrian connectivity to anything in town. While there is a train station nearby, it is served only by infrequent local trains--no express service, so it is underused by existing nearby residents.
Since the city is dumping upzoning without a plan on south PA, the pain should be shared. The University Avenue transit center (which has excellent existing train and bus service, unlike south PA) would also be a very good place for housing, but north PA politicians have consistently and repeatedly pulled that option off the table for decades, saying it needs an Area Plan. Why is north PA treated so differently from south PA? Fix that.
There has been no staff recommendation, nor even a substantive public conversation, on how to mitigate impacts of this growth.
I'm don't oppose the housing. I oppose the complete failure to PLAN for infrastructure and services that will be needed to support this new housing. Plan for traffic. Cubberley will be needed for community services and school capacity...and yet it continues to rot. South PA deserves more fair distribution of resources.
Pat Burt here.
I agree that the housing sites list was too focused on the San Antonio corridor and doesn’t yet have a well designed area plan to address the transportation, services and urban design needed for a new, livable neighborhood.
Housing in our two downtowns, and in the lower Stanford Research Park near Cal Ave would make the downtowns more vibrant and livable while offering strong adjacent transit services and supporting local retail.
@Consider Your Options, good points. We do need an area plan, especially since Stanford keeps expanding into Menlo Park, Redwood City, keeps buying up College Terrace homes, removing them for PA's housing count.
So it's absurd that they're getting away with providing such a tiny number of housing units when they've just removed 795 units from the city housing stock when they're so rapidly expanding.
The University has 32,560 people (faculty and students, not sure about admin) while Stanford Health has another 15,676 for a total of 48,236 based on the most recent numbers. Palo Alto has around 66,000 so Stanford's almost as big yet it's only providing 145 net new housing units after Oak Creek but not counting all the College Terrace homes it keeps buying.
(They also keep telling us that none of their growth has added a single new car trip to their area. Another Silicon Valley miracle.)
So with 2 new City Council members with Stanford ties, what will they do to pressure Stanford to do its fair share in Palo Alto? Very eager to hear their plans.
Will Veenker and Lythcott-Haims need to recuse themselves on Stanford-related matters?
The reason why the area around San Antonio near 101 is a good location is because they have a lot of large lots with old buildings. A density of 90 FAR is great for building high density tall multi-family. It's also very close to Google (you don't even need to get on the highway and also easy to bike to) as well as very close to Facebook. Of course retail needs to be included and additional infrastructure, but that's going to be the case anyway and can be built along with the housing. It's also close to the Baylands for additional recreation. There are not those large lots with old buildings available around University and Cal Ave although the Housing Element does lots of upzoning and has lots of housing sites in those areas as well.
When I ask for analysis of aggregate impacts, "We don't have resources to do this work," is the constant chorus. Even the grade separation plans for south Palo Alto have numerous problems related to this failure to plan for aggregates. This is very different from former staff who were interested and actively engaged the community in big picture, comprehensive planning.
City Council, please provide funding for this necessary work, direct staff to turn their heads south and take a comprehensive look at problem sets, so we can identify thoughtful priorities, and plan to assign resources to these tasks. We need staff to emerge from their departmental, Zoom-insulated pandemic silos and reach out in person to the community again to understand the issues. We have a lot of new staff and consultants who each look at their individual projects in isolation. Reliance on Zoom and Google maps in place of community outreach and site visits feeds this problem and is not good practice. Both staff and Council need to start spending more time in the community, especially south Palo Alto, as you do this kind of transformative decision-making--before it is too late, a time that is fast approaching.
Read the report that Neilson provided. The conclusions are important: Dense multi-family housing isn't financially feasible in most of San Jose, cost of materials and construction is the main reason, and eliminating City infrastructure fees isn't enough to solve the problem (though it would eliminate the ability to build infrastructure to support new housing).
The situation in Palo Alto is even more challenging due to smaller sizes of available lots and higher land prices.
As already mentioned, housing construction in nearby cities like Mountain View and Redwood City is being accomplished by offsetting it with so much new office space that the jobs/housing imbalance in those places is getting worse.
Some new Council members are going to learn a lot about housing economics in the next couple of years.
I would have to surmise that the cost of these new housing units will be astronomically higher than anyone has projected for at least the following two reasons.
The cost of remediating toxic ground chemicals (especially near the San Antonio corridor) and building housing with vapor barriers. Silicon Valley is basically one giant superfund site.
The cost of lawsuits against the city when they start proposing 5 story apartment buildings next to single family homes.
Random comment: The lack of concern for infrastructure scares the be-jeezus out of me. Palo Alto is already borderline unlivable due to traffic congestion. And if you're a pedestrian or bicyclist, it's downright live-threatening.
@MyFeelz. Thanks. Let's speak up about Fry's & Foon Chu site. Sabrato wants to "downzone" 15 acres of historic RM30 residentially zoned, chop it up and piece meal it away. Squish 1 acre of lowest income housing on a creek. CC zoned this RM30 30 years ago. Let's talk about ROLM/IDUST/COMM as a Flood Zone AE:10 by FEMA standards and a Alt transit desert. While Jonathan "come" Lait(ley) promotes the sea level rise area as a means to hop on a freeway in a prius or tesla to get to a high tech job. Hello FB is laying off 11 thousand area workers next week. CC also forewent $900 thousand bike upgrades along Fabian etc while promoting a toxic ROLM/INDUS site for dense high rise homes for the poor. This cycle of HEWG CC and PTC has removed transit wealthy feasible sites like Transit Center, Fry's, Creek Side, City Owned parking lots from the inventory! As well there are weeded lots, abandoned bldgs, rickety quasa huts ripe for ECR homes at all income levels between Page Mill and El Camino Way. And how about West Page Mill? Somehow ok to promote cheap, flood prone development on the bay along a freeway yet on the other side, where there is open space also along a freeway corridor, there lies fallow into infinity. And let's not forget that Karen Holman and her PA History group just got $12million dollars of HUD money to resurrect the PAMF cadaver on Homer. What? Her first show should really be about the systematic, generational, historic redline Palo Alto drew, draws, drawing for misplacement displacement and disregard for those who serve and served our community for the last Century. The shell game continues as our highest paid city leaders remove feasible home and transit sites. Only to preserve these for not "transit rich" but Affluent wealthy future residents that will be sold to highest bidder. Rat-a-tat-tat and that be that with the big Rats in a greese vat of greed. Oh yeah & I remind those here. SubPar Mayfield Related Place is ALL cheap surges .