Mads Men take over Menlo Park's Guild Theatre

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 10, 2022, 3:36 pm 0
Mads Tolling & The Mads Men play The Guild on Nov. 11. Courtesy John Tinger.

The percussion-heavy "Mission: Impossible" theme doesn't seem like an obvious choice for the violin, but it and many other tunes from 1960s TV, film and radio get a jazz-infused — and strings-forward — reimagining at the hands of Mads Tolling & The Mads Men.

The group, led by two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Mads Tolling, plays The Guild Theatre on Nov. 11.

With their release "Playing the 60s," the ensemble channels the midcentury swagger of Don Draper into music, playing the songs of the "Mad Men" era, from familiar theme songs to popular music of the day, such as "Georgia on My Mind" and "A Taste of Honey," drawing on jazz, soul and early R&B.

Tolling embraces all '60s vibes, and has also recently collaborated with Bob Weir’s Wolf Bros & Wolfpack Project, recording two albums with Weir and touring with the Wolf Pack.

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men play Nov. 11, doors at 7 p.m. at The Guild, 949 El Camino, Menlo Park. Tickets are $32-$52. Go to guildtheatre.com.

