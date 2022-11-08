Slate of incumbents and newcomer lead in Ravenswood school board race

A slate of three candidates — made up of two incumbents and a newcomer — are leading the race for the three open seats on the Ravenswood City School District board of trustees, according to election night results as of 9 p.m. The newcomer, educator Laura Nuñez, leads the pack.

President Mele Latu, Vice President Tamara Sobomehin and former candidate Nuñez of Ready Set Ravenswood are beating out Manuel López thus far.

Nuñez has 1,199 votes, or 32.7%.

Sobomehin has 942 votes, or 25.7%, and Latu has 914 votes, 24.9%. López trails with 613 votes, or 16.7%.

Initial election results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail as of Friday, Nov. 4, and vote-by-mail ballots returned at Vote Centers and Drop Boxes on or before Nov. 4. They also include a portion of Vote Center ballots.