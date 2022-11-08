News

Newcomer is surpassing incumbent for Valley Water seat

Rebecca Eisenberg surging with 7-percentage-point lead against Gary Kremen

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 9:27 pm
Rebecca Eisenberg, left, and Gary Kreman are running for the District 7 seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District board of directors in the November 2022 election. Courtesy photos.

The race for Santa Clara Valley Water District's District 7 seat is looking like a potential upset as newcomer Rebecca Eisenberg takes the lead against incumbent Gary Kremen in Tuesday's general election.

As of 8:40 p.m., Eisenberg was ahead 53.80% to Kremen's 46.20% with an estimated 42% of the total ballots cast having been counted, according to the Registrar of Voters.

The energetic Kremen, who has been on the board for 12 years, was seeking a third term. Eisenberg, a Palo Altan, challenged him for the seat.

Kremen at one point amassed a $272,814 war chest that was more than 10 times that of Eisenberg, funded largely by a $101,000 loan he made to his campaign and $162,440 that was rolled over from his campaign for county assessor, which was aborted earlier this year.

Eisenberg reduced Kremen's lead from 10 times to four times her campaign funding, largely with funding from individual donors and her own loans to her campaign. Through Oct. 22, she raised more than 1 1/2 times the amount from individual donors — $41,889 to his $26,317, Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) filings show.

Both candidates focused their campaigns on promises of building a sustainable future for the water district, which has faced the need to rebuild an aging infrastructure, dwindling water supplies during the current drought and concerns about a growing population thirsting for more water amid climate change.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

