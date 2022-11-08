News

Jonsen edging out Jensen in Santa Clara County sheriff's race

Early election returns show former Palo Alto police chief ahead by more than 5 percentage points

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Santa Clara County sheriff candidates Bob Jonsen and Kevin Jensen. Courtesy photos.

Former Palo Alto police Chief Robert "Bob" Jonsen is ahead of Kevin Jensen in the hotly contested race for Santa Clara County sheriff, according to early election results.

As of 8:40 p.m. Nov. 8, Jonsen, who ran on the platform of being an outsider who would bring reform to the beleaguered sheriff's office, is ahead in the race by 52.79% to Jensen's 47.21%. The counted ballots total 25.14% of the county's registered voters; the Registrar of Voters estimates that 42% of ballots cast in this election have been counted.

Jensen raised more than twice the money of Jonsen and had the benefit of hundreds of thousands of dollars in support through union and law enforcement political action committees. He had been working to convince voters that despite serving in the sheriff's office for many years under Laurie Smith, who resigned last week, he would bring change to the office.

For the past 12 years, he has been a vocal critic of his ex-boss, who was found guilty of six counts of corruption and misconduct in a civil corruption trial on Nov. 3. Jonsen has characterized Jensen as an "insider" who would not bring the necessary reforms needed for the office, which has faced bribery scandals and lawsuits for deputies who mishandled mentally ill inmates and cost the county more than $20 million in legal settlements.

Jonsen also faced criticism regarding transparency — a major topic in the race — for his handling of police radio encryption and concerns about the behavior of some of his officers, which resulted in legal settlements related to officer brutality.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

