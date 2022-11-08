News

East Palo Alto tax on landlords looks to be an easy win

Measure L would increase business tax on residential landlords to 2.5% of gross earnings

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 10:30 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Rent-controlled apartment buildings on Euclid Avenue in East Palo Alto. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Voters seemed to approve East Palo Alto's business tax on residential landlords by a wide margin, as early results on Tuesday night indicate. As of 10 p.m. the measure was breezing to victory, having a 69.3% approval rate of the ballots counted.

Measure L would raise a tax on residential landlords from 1.5% to 2.5% on gross receipts and would make the tax applicable to all residential landlords regardless of the number of units they own.

The tax would mostly, although not exclusively, be used to build affordable housing, offer housing assistance to those who are being displaced and fund other programs to help people stay in the community.

Proponents have said the measure is particularly needed amid skyrocketing housing prices and the influx of more tech workers and investors who increase housing demand. Detractors claim it won't help limit gentrification and doesn't explicitly earmark the funding for housing and homelessness programs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

East Palo Alto tax on landlords looks to be an easy win

Measure L would increase business tax on residential landlords to 2.5% of gross earnings

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 10:30 pm

Voters seemed to approve East Palo Alto's business tax on residential landlords by a wide margin, as early results on Tuesday night indicate. As of 10 p.m. the measure was breezing to victory, having a 69.3% approval rate of the ballots counted.

Measure L would raise a tax on residential landlords from 1.5% to 2.5% on gross receipts and would make the tax applicable to all residential landlords regardless of the number of units they own.

The tax would mostly, although not exclusively, be used to build affordable housing, offer housing assistance to those who are being displaced and fund other programs to help people stay in the community.

Proponents have said the measure is particularly needed amid skyrocketing housing prices and the influx of more tech workers and investors who increase housing demand. Detractors claim it won't help limit gentrification and doesn't explicitly earmark the funding for housing and homelessness programs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.