East Palo Alto tax on landlords looks to be an easy win

Voters seemed to approve East Palo Alto's business tax on residential landlords by a wide margin, as early results on Tuesday night indicate. As of 10 p.m. the measure was breezing to victory, having a 69.3% approval rate of the ballots counted.

Measure L would raise a tax on residential landlords from 1.5% to 2.5% on gross receipts and would make the tax applicable to all residential landlords regardless of the number of units they own.

The tax would mostly, although not exclusively, be used to build affordable housing, offer housing assistance to those who are being displaced and fund other programs to help people stay in the community.

Proponents have said the measure is particularly needed amid skyrocketing housing prices and the influx of more tech workers and investors who increase housing demand. Detractors claim it won't help limit gentrification and doesn't explicitly earmark the funding for housing and homelessness programs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.