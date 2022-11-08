Candidates Barragan, Abrica front East Palo Alto council pack

The race for two seats on the East Palo Alto City Council is currently a bit of a nail-biter as the top four contenders are separated by just a handful of votes.

Teacher Martha Barragan is leading with 21.4% of the vote while incumbent Ruben Abrica is less than a percentage point behind with 20.7%. Just 15 votes separated them as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Dinan, a tech recruiter, was holding in third place at 19.7%, 22 votes behind Abrica. He squeezed just ahead of Webster Lincoln, a biotech scientist, who had 19.6% of the vote and was just three votes shy of tying with Dinan.

Q Smith, a planning and transportation commissioner, ranked fifth with 6.5% of the vote, just three votes ahead of coach and religious leader Jeff Austin at 6.4%. Businessperson Gail Wilkerson was pulling up in seventh position with 5.8% of the vote.

The council is facing major challenges in the next four years, including growing gentrification, affordable housing and how to rebuild the city's aging water and sewer infrastructure and roads.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.