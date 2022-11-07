Palo Alto natives killed in Redwood City car collision, leaving behind twins

The couple lived with their daughters in Eaton Hills, according to Gregory's younger brother and the girls' uncle, Michael Ammen. Gregory Ammen was an audio engineer at Dolby, and Spiridon worked at Google.

Their 7-year-old daughters, Madison and Olivia, also in the car during the crash, were transported to Stanford Hospital with minor injuries and were released Sunday. The other car contained a 17-year-old driver and two passengers who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gregory Ammen, 44, and Grace Spiridon, 42, Palo Alto natives and residents of Redwood City since 2015, died in a major collision involving two cars and seven passengers just before 8 p.m. Friday night. Ammen and Spiridon were turning left onto Finger Avenue from El Camino Real when they were hit by another car traveling at high speed, according to Michael Ammen.

She said Grace "really embodied her name" and said her friend used to help her with math homework, share snacks during bike rides to soccer practice and, later, welcome McCarthy into their home for the holidays.

Maura McCarthy, a longtime friend of Spiridon's, described a mutual crush and several dates between the two that blossomed after college and grew into a lifelong partnership, admired by friends and family alike. "They really held each other in such high esteem and regard and it was really nice to see — a model relationship for me," McCarthy said.

Ammen and Spiridon, who grew up in Palo Alto, went to the same middle school, but the romance didn't spark until they were at Palo Alto High School, according to their friends. Ammen graduated from Paly in 1996 and Spiridon was part of the Class of 1998 .

"Greg always put Grace and his family first," Michael Ammen said, describing his brother as "a source of kindness and light and love in the world." The couple, known as 'The G's' by their friends, "were the light of every party they went to," he added. "They were social magnets bringing people from all over (work, school, wherever) together for fun."

Ammen and Spiridon "loved their daughters more than anything in the world," according to Michael, who said the couple also enjoyed hiking, biking, live music and exploring the outdoors.

"The fact that they were taken away like this is heartbreaking," she said. "This is just such a horrible tragedy, and you just feel for Grace and Greg's parents who have lost their children. And for the girls who are growing up without their parents."

She said Ammen and Spiridon were the type to go above and beyond for each other and their daughters, planning camping trips and elaborate surprise birthdays.

Stephanie King, a friend of more than three decades, described Spiridon as a great baker, a hard worker and the "quintessential mom." From middle school basketball games and their first concerts as teenagers to birthday mixtapes and mother-daughter dinners, she recalled decades of shared memories with Spiridon, whom she said was well-loved and a beloved friend to all who knew her.

McCarthy described Spiridon as more of a sister and an integral part of hers and many other lives. "I'm shattered," she said. "It's hard to think about my life — any memory from college, high school, whenever — without Grace in it."

"We shared a pair of Doc Martens in junior high," she said laughing. "We had the same shoe size and pooled our allowance. I'd get them some days of the week, and she'd get them others."

"This remains a very active, ongoing investigation and more information will be released as soon as it is available," Mulholland said. "There are no words to express the magnitude of this loss. We are all mourning this tragedy together."

"On behalf of the Redwood City City Council, we extend our deepest sympathies to the two young children who tragically lost their parents," Hale said in the statement. "Grief and stress counseling have been made available to students and families, and to first responders who provided emergency assistance at the scene."

Michael Ammen, who has two kids of his own, said he was "overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Greg and Grace's numerous friends and the community as well." He said they're "taking it one day at a time" but are grateful to their friends and family, including Ammen and Spiridon's parents who live in the area.

"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents," Liza Spiridon wrote in the fundraiser. "We would like to honor them by setting up resources for the care of their wonderful 7-year-old girls."

"I want them to have as many opportunities as possible," she said. "These girls should never want for anything because they had their parents taken away from them."

