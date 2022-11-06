News

Palo Alto police report string of 'dinner time' residential burglaries, warning residents to be vigilant

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 6, 2022, 6:55 pm 0
The Palo Alto Police Department is warning residents of a new crime trend in which burglars are breaking into homes during the evening hours and stealing jewelry and other valuable belongings.

Police said in a statement Saturday that there have been a total of 11 residential burglaries since Oct. 9 that fit the trend. Burglars are targeting unoccupied homes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., smashing glass doors in rear yards to get inside, and rummaging through rooms. They appear to be focused on jewelry and safes, police said.

In one incident, a locked gun safe with firearms inside had been found stolen.

Police believe the same crew of two to four suspects are involved, describing them as Hispanic males in their 20s and wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves. Surveillance footage has not been released, as "nobody is readily identifiable" in the videos.

The burglaries have occurred in multiple areas of the town. In some cases home security alarms have gone off, police said.

Officers are conducting increased patrols in residential areas, and the department is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to immediately report it to police dispatch at 650-329-2413. Tips can also be sent to [email protected] or sent via text/voicemail to 650-383-8984.

Residents are asked to consider placing a lock on side yard gates, securing windows and doors overnight and turning on alarm systems.

Below is a list of burglaries tracked to date:

• October 9, 4200 block Manuela Drive. Three suspects in a dark gray sedan.

• October 22, 1000 block Moffett Circle. Two suspects.

• October 22, 700 block Rosewood Drive. Two suspects in a gray sedan.

• October 22, 900 block Van Auken Circle.

• October 28, 4200 block Briarwood Way.

• October 28, 4200 block Briarwood Way (separate from above).

• October 29, 3400 block Waverley Street.

• October 29, 700 block Florales Drive. Four suspects in a white SUV.

• November 3, 2300 block Waverley Street.

• November 4, 3600 block Louis Road. Locked gun safe with 9 firearms (all legally owned and registered) secured inside stolen.

• November 5, 200 block Tennyson Avenue. Two suspects in a white SUV.

