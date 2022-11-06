Palo Alto police report string of 'dinner time' residential burglaries, warning residents to be vigilant

The Palo Alto Police Department is warning residents of a new crime trend in which burglars are breaking into homes during the evening hours and stealing jewelry and other valuable belongings.

Police said in a statement Saturday that there have been a total of 11 residential burglaries since Oct. 9 that fit the trend. Burglars are targeting unoccupied homes between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., smashing glass doors in rear yards to get inside, and rummaging through rooms. They appear to be focused on jewelry and safes, police said.

In one incident, a locked gun safe with firearms inside had been found stolen.

Police believe the same crew of two to four suspects are involved, describing them as Hispanic males in their 20s and wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings and gloves. Surveillance footage has not been released, as "nobody is readily identifiable" in the videos.

The burglaries have occurred in multiple areas of the town. In some cases home security alarms have gone off, police said.