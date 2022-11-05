More than 775 customers without power in downtown north Palo Alto

More than 775 customers were without power Saturday night starting around 9:15 p.m. in downtown north area of Palo Alto, according to the city's Utilities Department.

As of 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 5, the outage remained active and the cause was unknown.

"Crews are working on restoration," the Palo Alto Utilities Department posted on Twitter.

The department estimated restoration time to be three hours. Palo Alto's outage map can be found here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.