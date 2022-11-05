News

More than 775 customers without power in downtown north Palo Alto

As of 9:30 p.m., no outage cause was known

by Malea Martin / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 5, 2022, 9:34 pm 0

More than 775 customers were without power Saturday night starting around 9:15 p.m. in downtown north area of Palo Alto, according to the city's Utilities Department.

As of 9:26 p.m. on Nov. 5, the outage remained active and the cause was unknown.

"Crews are working on restoration," the Palo Alto Utilities Department posted on Twitter.

The department estimated restoration time to be three hours. Palo Alto's outage map can be found here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

