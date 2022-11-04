News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on economic development strategy; presentation on police goals

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 7.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to have a study session to discuss the city's economic development strategy. The council also will consider zone changes to modify types of land uses that are allowed in retail areas with and without a conditional-use permit; consider adopting a City Council values statement; and adopt the city's 2023 citywide legislative guidelines. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board plans to discuss its bylaws and policies on remote meeting attendance. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear a presentation by Police Chief Andrew Binder on his goals and vision for the Police Department; discuss ways to improve implementation of policies pertaining to renter protection; and discuss the council's referral to research the lived experience of Asian American and Pacific Islander residents. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

