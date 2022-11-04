Palo Alto ready to recognize service and contributions of veterans this Monday

With a lineup of distinguished speakers, historical reenactments and a musical performance, the city of Palo Alto plans to hold its annual Veterans Day Recognition Event on Monday, Nov. 7.

Palo Alto Mayor Pat Burt will provide opening remarks, commending the service and contributions of veterans to the community and country. Adm. James Ellis, Annenberg distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, is set to follow with the keynote address.

The outdoor ceremony will feature historical actors and military vehicles provided by the Eagle Field Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to preserve military history and technology through educational outreach. Members of the Palo Alto High School chorus also will perform.

The event will conclude with a reception at MacArthur Park Restaurant, a California Historical Landmark that has military significance, as troops used it as a recreational facility while training at Camp Fremont in Menlo Park during World War I.

Co-sponsored by the city of Palo Alto, Stanford University and the Palo Alto American Legion Post 375, the outdoor ceremony will be held at MacArthur Park, 27 University Ave. in Palo Alto from 3-4 p.m. With limited parking behind MacArthur Park, event organizers recommend using Palo Alto's downtown garages or the Stanford Marguerite shuttle service from Stanford campus. The event also will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel.