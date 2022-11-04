Buried car: Forensics team analyzing vehicle for DNA that could connect it to other crimes

Forensic specialists didn't find any human remains in a mysterious car found buried in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton, but they are continuing to analyze parts of the vehicle for DNA to see if there is a connection to any other crimes, police said in a Nov. 3 press release.

Atherton police also confirmed that the Mercedes-Benz convertible belonged to previous homeowner Johnny Bocktune Lew, who had a long criminal history that included murder and insurance fraud.

Detectives are waiting for the results of DNA testing and conducting interviews with Lew's relatives, said Atherton Police Sgt. Daniel Larsen in a Nov. 3 email to this news organization. San Mateo County Crime Lab investigators didn't find any human remains in the car, according to police.

Police said Lew received a $86,729 insurance payout for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 500 SL, which was reported missing to the Palo Alto Police Department in 1992. Police believe that the vehicle was possibly buried for insurance fraud.

The car, buried 4 to 5 feet deep, was unearthed by landscapers working on a project in the yard on the morning of Oct. 20.