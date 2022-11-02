Water board race: Eisenberg gains local donor support; Kremen attracts unions

Santa Clara Valley Water District Board incumbent Gary Kremen and challenger Rebecca Eisenberg have attracted two divergent streams of donor funds, one relying on unions and the other attracting more residents in the northern end of Santa Clara County.
But both candidates for the District 7 board seat, which includes Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno and southern parts of San Jose, are attracting their largest donations in the thousands of dollars from outside the county. Those contributors include friends, tech sector contacts and, in Kremen's case, political action committees.
Kremen leads the way in campaign funding with $289,811 for the year to date, Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) filings show.
While he has four times the cash compared to Eisenberg, she has raised more than 1 1/2 times the amount from individual donors — $41,889 to his $26,317 — once their personal loans to their campaigns and rollover funding (from his campaign for county assessor) are subtracted from the equation.
Kremen's massive pot of money was largely infused by $101,000 in loans he made to his campaign and $162,440 transferred from his bid for county assessor, which was aborted earlier this year.
He received $16,997 during the period from Sept. 25 through Oct. 22, his latest FPPC filings show. To date, he has expended $125,454 and has a cash balance of $164,356.
Eisenberg, an attorney and sustainability investor, lagged behind Kremen during the prior period with $27,978 to his $272,814 — 10 times less — from Jan. 1 through Sept. 24. She has gained some traction in the current period through Oct. 22, reducing the massive funding discrepancy to four times less than Kremen, with a total of $70,617 for the year to date. She has lent her campaign $30,000, according to her FPPC filing.
Eisenberg raised $41,889 in total from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, including $3,100 in nonmonetary contributions. She has spent $21,026 to date and has $49,590 in ending cash.
The two candidates differ not only in the quantity of cash they have to flex their campaign muscle, but also in who donates to their causes.
Half of Eisenberg's 59 donors during the recent filing period are from Palo Alto, Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. Most were for sums between $100 and $500.
Kremen, in contrast, received three out of 17 contributions in the current period from contributors from the northern section of the county. Smaller donations came largely from people he knows from out of state, a handful of residents who live in the county's southern end and Valley Water staff members. His notable Midpeninsula donor is Mountain View City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga, who contributed $250.
Kremen's top donors were unions and political action committees, including $5,000 from the Santa Clara and San Benito Building and Construction Trades Council PAC; $3,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and $2,000 from the Laborers Local 270 PAC. He also received $1,000 donations each from the Plumbers and Steamfitters and Refrigeration Fitters; Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3; Bonneau Dickson, a construction sanitary engineer from Berkeley; and the Northern California Carpenters Regional Council.
Eisenberg, too, received multiple large contributions. Her principal donors include Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone, $3,000; Yishan Wang of Hawaii, CEO of Terraformation, $4,900; Reid Hoffman, venture capitalist at Greylock Partners and a Washington state resident, $4,950; Kevin Hart a partner at A Star Capital of San Francisco, $2,500; and Palo Alto resident Todd Glasson, CEO of InvestorFlow, who donated $1,000.
Comments
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
“Kremen's top donors were unions and political action committees, including $5,000 from the Santa Clara and San Benito Building and Construction Trades Council PAC; $3,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees and $2,000 from the Laborers Local 270 PAC. He also received $1,000 donations each from the Plumbers and Steamfitters and Refrigeration Fitters; Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3; Bonneau Dickson, a construction sanitary engineer from Berkeley;“
This is not the only problem with Kremen. The SJ Mercury news has an editorial about why voters should OUST Kremen from Santa Clara Valley Water board.
Midtown
12 hours ago
Midtown
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
I understand Kremen was among those behind the deceptively worded June ballot measure asking whether the Water District Board should have "term limits of four terms" Sounds reasonable to the uninformed voter, but they already had a three-term limit so this was an Expansion!
Registered user
Crescent Park
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
While I am not happy about the ballot measure, Mr Kremen has demonstrated expertise in water policy and delivered valuable service to north county. A portion of our property taxes have gone to Valley Water for decades with very little to show for it. He fixed that. He transformed a sleepy, rubber stamp board into something that is actually benefiting Palo Alto and north county residents.
Ms Eisenberg on the other hand has [portion removed] exhibited [portion removed] behavior [that] would trigger a much harsher bullying report than anything Kreman may have done. And she simply doesn't appear to be qualified for the role. So while neither candidate is perfect, My Kreman appears to be the only reasonable choice.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I agree with Sue Dremann and Palo Alto Online / Palo Alto Weekly for this fantastic coverage of the facts!
As this article shows, Rebecca Eisenberg's race is 100% people-powered. For each one individual who contributed to her opponent, 23 contributed Rebecca Eisenberg for Santa Clara Valley Water District!
Given the obvious success and positive reception that Rebecca's campaign is receiving, her opponent has resorted to lies and deflections. Meet Rebecca yourself to ascertain her personality. She is vivacious, optimistic, friendly, and authentic.
The candidate in this race who has the abusive personality, established by his OWN law firm, which found as a matter of law and fact "that Gary Kremen overstepped his authority as a member of the Santa Clara Valley Water board and abusively treated district staff." Web Link Kremen is simply trying to push his own short comings onto someone else.
As The Honorable LaDoris Cordell said succinctly:
"The RPLG determined that Kremen verbally assaulted a
district employee, engaged in abusive conduct that included
using profanity against another employee, and threatened to
“tear up” yet another employee. Several district employees
opted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation by
Kremen.
It is clear to anyone with an ounce of common sense that
Kremen’s bullying and harassing behavior has contributed to
a hostile work environment at the district. Now, he wants to
be re-elected?" (LaDoris Cordell, Palo Alto Daily Post, October 30, 2022, Letter to the Editor.)
This confirms why voters should replace him in the Nov. 8 election.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I'm voting for Mr. Kremen who has served north county very well. As a regular Council and PTC watcher, I have watched Ms. Eisenberg for years verbally abuse and accuse public officials who simply do not share her point of view, rather than persuading them with facts. As a result, she has ineffective at moving votes her way. Mr. Kremen has been very effective representing us. He has my vote.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
@consideryouroptions the trope that Rebecca is unpleasant is ridiculous and defies common sense. Gary Kremen is a documented abuser. Any time Kremen and his trolls their finger at Ms. Eisenberg, there are four fingers pointing (or one thumb and three fingers) pointing back at them. It is firmly established by a law firm hired by the district, that Kremen abused, harassed and bullied numerous employees to the brink of tears. In one instance he abused an employee who refused to follow his dubious instructions to forego the legal accounting system of the district.
Your anecdotal, at best, statements, do not compare with the TEN, yes Ten verified instances of Gary Kremen abusing people in his own commission (Web Link
If you want to see how Ms. Eisenberg actual acts, I encourage everyone here to look at the debate in which Kremen completely discredited himself and Ms. Eisenberg was quite charming. Web Link Alternatively, you can reach out to her directly at [email protected]
Vote for Ms. Eisenberg for Water Commission!
Registered user
Duveneck/St. Francis
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Here is an email that Concilperson Tom DuBois sent out:
Another important race is the Valley Water Commissioner race, which has not been getting that much attention. Palo Altans pay property tax which goes to Valley Water, even though we do not use them as a source of our drinking water. Over the years, we have gotten very little in return for our funds, until the latest commissioner, Gary Kremen, was on the board. Gary has worked hard to get Palo Alto $16M in funding for a recycled water plant and a multi-year agreement which would pay an additional $64M over the years for our wastewater. Whatever you think about Gary personally, he has credibility with the water district, knowledge and has delivered for Palo Alto. His opponent has none of these characteristics and has often said shocking things, speaking at 61 of the last 133 council meetings and 15 of the last 56 school board meetings. Her experience is a self-professed love for water. I believe Palo Alto would suffer if Gary is not re-elected.
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
It seems clear that this race isn't really about supporting Ms. Eisenberg, it's about defeating Mr. Kremen. A fence post with a Harvard degree tacked to it would garner support by many if they thought it would defeat Kreman.
What's unfortunate is the press hasn't done any serious assessment of Eisenberg's character the way it has of Kremen's. If it had, as I will do now and hope not to be taken down, she would be found lacking in judgement, knowledge, and self control as she has shown at countless council meetings over the years.
She has verbally fought with her husband in a zoom council meeting as everyone watched, week after week accused a respected council member of near crimes, and often opined confidentily while misinforming. She exhausts until no one listens.
Yes, Eisenberg has a gold-plated education. But for those who have seen her seeking attention over the years, we are incredulous that she is taken as a serious candidate for any public office.
It may present a dilemma to you, but think very carefully about your higher responsibility as a voter. Don't vote for Rebecca Eisenberg for the wellfare and greater good of our County.
Registered user
Old Palo Alto
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Wow! Gary is really desperate!! This is awesome! He is totally going to lose. This is her husband, Curtis Smolar, I love Rebecca Eisenberg and you should too! We have 2 great kids, one is a junior at Paly and one is Freshman at RPI in Troy NY. All of this hate mongering of Rebecca is disgusting and you all should be ashamed. I will call you out below on who I think needs to apologize to her for your prior statements.
I will address your horrible comments in reverse order:
1. Rebecca is Profoundly Qualified. Gary and his trolls, i.e. Pat Burt, Lydia Kou, Eric Filseth and Tom DuBois and apparently people here forget that Gary had NO qualifications but for running Sex.com and (briefly) Match.com before he was elected. Rebecca is profoundly more qualified then him TODAY.
2. Rebecca's character. Rebecca was the second lawyer at PayPal, and the General Counsel of Reddit. Both Reid Hoffman, of PayPal (and Linkedin) fame, and Yishan Wong both PayPal and Reddit fame have been major donors to her campaign. Why? Because she is awesome.
3. Fighting with Her Husband: That's me and I call BS on you. Where is this proof. You are a troll.
4. Fix the Creek: Gary has not brought in 1/5th of the money needed for the Pacheco Dam. You are either Gary, or a labor union member in the trades who donated tons of money so you can build a dangerous, environmentally unsound, and antiquated dam.
Bottom line is that Gary is wealthy (by his own admission) and not very good at what he does (see Web Link Web Link Vote for someone who is good at what she does VOTE REBECCA!!!