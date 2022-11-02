Endorsements reveal political split among Palo Alto City Council candidates

For decades, candidates for the Palo Alto City Council have tended to coalesce into one of two camps: those who believe that the city could and should support more development and those who prioritize protecting neighborhoods from the impact of growth.
Some of these patterns continue to hold in the current election, even as the community conversation has evolved and just about everyone acknowledges the need to build more housing, particularly of the affordable variety.
Backing candidates Ed Lauing and Doria Summa, who respectively serve as chair and vice chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission, are city leaders who in the past have supported "residentialist" policies such as lower limits on nonresidential development, retaining the city's 50-foot height limit for new buildings and generally opposing development projects that require exceptions from zoning codes.
Former council members Karen Holman, Greg Schmid, Enid Pearson and Emily Renzel and current council members Tom DuBois and Eric Filseth support Lauing and Summa. Both DuBois and Filseth joined the council in 2014 as part of a residentialist resurgence that followed a 2013 referendum over a housing development on Maybell Avenue.
Those who have supported faster city growth are reliably rallying behind two other candidates: author Julie Lythcott-Haims and Lisa Forssell, a member of the Utilities Advisory Commission. Each counts among their list of endorsers former council members Marc Berman (who is currently serving in the state Assembly), Larry Klein, Dena Mossar, Gail Price and Betsy Bechtel.
The exception appears to be candidate Vicki Veenker, who is attracting supporters from both camps. The attorney and mediator has support from a candidate committee that is associated with Klein and housing advocate John Kelley. But Veenker also has the support of DuBois, Filseth and Mayor Pat Burt, a political centrist.
Burt, who has also endorsed Lauing, initially supported Forssell before recently withdrawing his endorsement from her and giving it to Summa.
These five candidates, along with Realtor Alex Comsa and software engineer Brian Hamachek, are vying for three seats that will be vacated at the end of the year when DuBois and Filseth term out and council member Alison Cormack completes her first and only term.
Burt said the issue that made him change his endorsement is housing. Every candidate has said that housing, particularly affordable housing, is a critical priority. Summa, he said, embraces new housing but is realistic about the challenges of accommodating it.
Forssell and Lythcott-Haims, meanwhile, have been more enthusiastic than other candidates about meeting the state's housing mandate of 6,086 new units by 2031 and about embracing recently adopted state laws like Senate Bill 9, which allows owners of single-family homes to split their lots and build up to six residential units: a primary home and two accessory dwelling units on each of the two new lots. Forsell wrote in a response to a Palo Alto Neighborhoods survey that SB 9 is "a reasonable tool to have available for homeowners who want to tap into their home equity, provide a place for a family member to live, or generate rental income."
But Burt said, "When candidates say SB 9 doesn't go far enough, that is expressing an interest in having local zoning change that would exceed SB 9, allowing large apartment buildings."
But Burt said he disagrees with the position that the housing mandate can be achieved without significant impacts on the city and that the recent state laws do more good than harm. Forssell's stance on housing mandates, he said, prompted him to pull his endorsement from a candidate for the first time ever.
Summa and Lauing, he said, recognize that challenge and, while embracing affordable housing, "have been cautious about the feasibility of actually achieving those units."
The big difference between candidates, Burt said, is that some "embrace state mandates that are nearly unachievable and desire even higher mandates, versus candidates who recognize that those state mandates will be extremely difficult to meet and probably not possible."
Summa, he said, "embraces significant new housing but has been realistic about the challenges of actually achieving that.
"And these are in my mind almost insurmountable challenges, even though we are and should do as much as we can to come as close as we can to achieving those numbers," he said.
Lythcott-Haims' and Forssell's enthusiasm for residential growth has netted support from people like Price, who serves on the board of nonprofit Palo Alto Forward, which advocates for more housing, and past and present council members who have tended to support more development (current council member Greg Tanaka, for example, endorsed Lythcott Haims; former council member Greg Scharff, who serves with Forssell on the Utilities Advisory Commission, endorsed her council campaign).
Cormack believes that Lythcott-Haims and Forssell are best suited to tackle the housing issue, which Cormack said is the biggest issue that divides the candidates in the council race. Over her years on the planning commission, Summa has established a reputation for being a tough critic of new developments. This includes being as the sole dissenter on residential projects at 788 San Antonio Road, which includes 102 apartments, and a mixed-use proposal with 17 dwellings on the former site of Compadre's Restaurant. Though Summa said she favored the San Antonio housing, she felt that the city was moving too fast to change the broader zoning rules.
While the planning commission is no longer as factional as it has been in the past, Lauing has tended to vote with the more slow-growth faction. Last year, for instance, he joined Summa in opposing the most aggressive growth alternative for the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan, a vision document for a 60-acre portion of the Ventura neighborhood (the council ultimately rejected this alternative as well). Both are endorsed by Palo Altans for Sensible Zoning, a political action committee that supports candidates affiliated with the council's more slow-growth wing.
"I think it's very easy to say you're for affordable housing," Cormack said. "I think the rubber meets the road when you need to make a decision on how many units are going to go into a specific place that provides a place for people to live," Cormack said. "And fundamentally that is where we are. It's the devil in the details about parking and height limits and all those things that make each of those decisions difficult."
While she is not affiliated with the committee supporting Lythcott-Haims, Forssell and Veenker, Cormack said she backs all three candidates for various reasons. She has known Lythcott-Haims for 35 years and said she has been influenced by her teachings, particularly on issues relating to police reform.
"Her ability to communicate hard truths is just what our council and community needs," Cormack said.
She also lauded Forssell's experience in the field of sustainability, which Cormack called the most critical issue that the council is facing. Her experiences at the utilities commission and the way she does her work are "really well suited to the work we need to do on climate change over the next eight years if we have any hope of meeting our goals," she said.
Despite their philosophical differences on housing, Burt and Cormack both support Veenker. Cormack lauded her experience in bringing different factions together and believes she is "committed to finding common ground in a reasonable manner." Burt agreed.
"She embraces significant new housing but has been realistic about the challenges of actually achieving that," Burt said of Veenker. "And these are in my mind almost insurmountable challenges, even though we are and should do as much as we can to come as close as we can to achieving those numbers."
Midtown
12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Can you start calling them "smart growth" rather than slow growth? As Cormack says, "the devil in the details" which is why we need people who look at the details and who from experience that no one can wave a magic wand to make housing affordable for all who want to live here.
People should ask themselves whether they would truly be ok with a 4-unit building next door to their single family home because that is essentially what every candidate except Lauing and Summa and maybe Hamacheck have said they are in favor of happening. I believe "near transit" includes bus lines.
Don't get swept up in the hype without understanding the details.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
"The exception appears to be Vicki Veenker, who is attracting supporters from both camps. The attorney and mediator is one of three candidates, along with Lythcott-Haims and Forssell, whose campaigns are getting a boost from a candidate committee that is associated with Klein and housing advocate John Kelley. The committee has raised more than $8,976 for the three candidates as of Oct. 22, according to finance disclosures."
This ignores that Julie raised the most money in total and the most money from outsiders. It also ignores the spending for the saturation ad campaign by the no-name "Committee To Support Three Great candidates" that claims to have no relationship to the candidates and/or their campaigns and has yet to file campaign funding disclosures.
How much did the "Committee To Support" spend on their saturation ad campaign in all the local papers? Given the size and frequency of the ads, it was surely much "more than $8,976."
Why did they stop mentioning who's paying for all those ads after the first series of ads specifying they were paid for by Gail Price, John Kelley, Steve Levy etc. "and no one else"?? [Portion removed.]
See Doug Moran's excellent blog on the possible reasons. Web Link
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
I for one like the fact that they disagree, in fact that is what I expect that they should have their own thoughts and reasons for their endorsements.
What we don't need is a council who all think the same, vote the same, and agree on everything. I want debate and when someone changes their mind that shows they are looking deeper and listening to what is going on. We have enough political sheep who do nothing other than repeat the same collective opinion without taking other ideas and views into consideration. There is no one right answer and everything is not black or white without any shades of gray.
I am hoping that we end up with a council of diverse opinions. I would like to think that disagreement is a positive as they debate and discuss issues. I would like to see council grow into their views and not afraid to admit mistakes or change their minds.
Our strength is in our differences, not in being identical. Our experiences make us see things from varying points of view. We want a strong council who can do that and are willing to listen and learn from each other.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
“City leaders who in the past have supported "residentialist" policies such as lower limits on nonresidential development”
Thank you to the residentialists who worked to cap office development in Palo Alto. That was the right thing to do, and now with “the future of work,” this may save Palo Alto from being stuck with a bunch of empty office buildings which we probably unfortunately already have.
The office debate is done, and now we need people who are qualified to manage the city, the budget and not just be one-agenda people like Lythcott Haims with Housing. But the real problem is that we don’t have accountable government and with a simple majority in a group of 7 anything can happen. So, I’m voting for which side I trust more and that’s the residentialists who saved us from a glut of office buildings.
Crescent Park
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
More than a difference on housing, it seems like the split is along the unfunded state mandates and developer giveaways. What I've heard during council debates is a lack of fiscal responsibility. Some candidates seem oblivous to the enormous expenses the unfunded state mandates burden a city with that could only be accomplished by almost total capitulation to allowing developers to do whatever they want. Versus some of the more knowledgeable candidates on the planning commission who understand the law as well as budget constraints. I think we'd be better served by the candidates with local planning experience, Ed Lauing and Doria Summa
Midtown
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I'm seeing a lot of hemming hawing about how affordable housing is difficult, that the devil is in the details, the state mandate is too aggressive, and how housing advocates are not grounded in the reality of what's possible. This is all misdirection. The limits on new housing construction are primarily legal and political, not physical. We could, in fact, hit our housing goals and make housing more affordable merely by granting permission to build. We can, in fact, make different choices. This isn't rocket science. I am a single family home owner who has shared a backyard with a 4-plex, and it was fine. The world did not end, we did not have a crisis of parking or traffic. I cannot deny that there will be growing pains when we start hitting these housing targets, but those will be far better than the current alternative of indefinite stagnation and the continued exclusion of future generations.
Crescent Park
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
I actually have moved to NY, but please humor me by allowing me to comment in my capacity as former President of the Crescent Park Neighborhood Asscn. As far as I know, none of the new or old state laws regarding housing place any obligation whatsoever to build houses or apartments, whether for low, middle or high income. Rather, the laws require the city to provide through zoning an accommodation for developers or others to build or renovate to add more dwellings for more people. The recent hysteria over adding more housing is primarily a creation of developers and progressive academics and "magical thinking" elites. Palo Alto is already very densely populated, with a healthy combination of single family homes and apartments/condominiums. (Contrast: Atherton, Los Altos Hill, Hillsboro). Traffic and parking is already stretched to its limits. Yes, the prices are through the roof (I just cashed out) -- not because of a housing shortage, but because of excessive demand bordering on irrationality caused by over-zealous office development, "master-of-the-universe" high-tech start-up reputation, exaggerated notions about the quality of the schools, etc. None of the state laws or anything else have any chance of changing this -- there is an infinitely inelastic demand that will keep the prices up. Sure, try to get funding for low income housing (good luck). But the notion that it is good thing to allow someone to tear down their house, divide the lot in two, and then build three dwellings on each lot is utterly insane. It's high time for a citizen initiative to block such nonsense.
Meadow Park
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
The kind of incremental mentality of working at a comfortable pace is what got us into the current mess. We need the urgency, the vision, and the commitment that we had post 1918 earthquake and post WWII to address the massive housing crisis we are in.
Forssell, L-H are supporting the existing mandates and laws. True, Palo Alto alone cannot build our way out of the housing crisis and into affordability, because nearby residents would move in if there is an imbalance in housing availability. But if the entire Bay Area and dare I say state did it, then there could be enough housing to let people live in dignity, that is why state mandates are necessary. We can either plan to meet state mandates in a way that makes sense for our community, or we can invite the state to come in and do it.
Adobe-Meadow
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
That’s the very reason why I’ve supported Burt over all the years he’s served our city on CC. I also supported Filseth and Dubois for their two terms on CC. They did their homework and were able to support their positions on things that mattered most to ordinary citizens/residents of Palo Alto. They supported the right kind of housing in the right way and they helped get us out of the rut of building office space unchecked. The candidates who blindly accept the housing mandates don’t have open minds and are unwilling to investigate where the numbers came from or the fact that conditions have changed dramatically over the past few years. And “affordable housing” rolls off their tongues like it is really feasible for all income levels. It’s not going to happen unless we taxpayers make it happen. If we want our service providers and lower income professionals living near us we will have to subsidize their housing heavily. And as some astute commenters have pointed out why housing is so expensive in PA, “It’s the land, stupid”.
Midtown
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
@Norman Beamer. Thanks for weighing in from New York. Your comment was terrific. The only reason we long-time residents of single-family homes are subjected to the NIMBY label is the irrational belief that somehow Palo Alto and Stanford are aspirational. If a business can start up in our town, it must be created by wildly creative people and a guaranteed success. And...so close to Stanford University and it's highly rated business school. Of course the people who work for these businesses would prefer not to commute. But this is supposed to be a town comprised of residents who value the quality of life here. I do. I love the public libraries, Lucie Stern events, Mitchell Park, the Chili Cook-Off, music in the parks, etc., etc. But the town is mostly built out. Almost any increase in housing would negatively affect the residents who already live her.
I agree that the exaggerated reputation of our schools has helped create the insane prices. More than 20 years ago I rented out my house to a young couple while they shopped Palo Alto. I was spending a month out of the country. They were outbid on every offer they made during that time. It's the same old supply and demand equation. I simply don't believe adding more supply is going to make Palo Alto more affordable.
College Terrace
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
I think it would help if the State got a little more realistic about the housing numbers. Palo Alto's mandated number is 6,086. This # is based on jobs, which is a drastically changed situation due to the combination of Covid-induced Work From Home and companies leaving. Every mayor in CA should write CA legislators and demand that the RHNA numbers be revisited. I think there is also a "transit rich" supposition to the numbers. That is valid for cities that are transit rich. Palo Alto isn't even transit-middle. The city is transit lacking. Train tracks and a few bus stops qualify as transit rich only in the minds of theorists.
If Palo Alto had a realistic number to reach there would probably be a greater "WE CAN DO THIS" attitude toward the challenge. And successes have a way of compounding.
There should also be greater flexibility on the state's part regarding the plans that are submitted. Atherton's plan that involved lot splitting and ADUs was rejected. Sounds to me like the plan made sense for a city with land values that are extremely high. And if the state doesn't do this already, they should give extra credit for a plan that involves re-purposing a building that is already built. There should also be some accountability for vacancies. Count those! Why build build build residences if demand isn't sufficient to fill fill fill those residences?
I doubt real demand = 6,086 new renters and buyers in waiting - unless there are 6,086 people/households out there with very healthy incomes. Time to get real.
University South
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Annette,
There were long waiting lists for affordable housing in Palo Alto last time I checked. Maybe Pao Alto Weekly can get you up-to-date information,
Other cities are complained about their RHNA numbers, but one by one they are accepting them.
Why do you think Palo Alto is so exceptional that it has the divine right to determine its own numbers. Who in the residentialist camp will agree to anything "reasonable".
Palo Alto has effectively stopped more office building. Now it is time for Palo Alto to make a good faith effort to build its share of housing.
Note that Summa's approach of nit-picking everything to death will result in more state control,
since the state will not accept no-growth results. What the state dictates will be far worse than
a fair and balanced, locally developed Housing Element that provides a realistic roadmap for creating housing.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
How very odd that Council Member Cormack says she has been influenced by Lythcott-Haim's teachings, particularly on issues relating to police reform.
From June 2020, through 2021 when intensive police reform discussion and policy reform took place in Palo Alto, Julie Lythcott-Haims did not participate - not in HRC or Council hearings where decisions that changed accountability standards for policing in Palo Alto were made. She seemingly had no interest and no voice in any of the major changes that took place.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
"There were long waiting lists for affordable housing in Palo Alto last time I checked. Maybe Pao Alto Weekly can get you up-to-date information,"
Of course but what does this have to do with the current mandate when the vast majority of the 6,086 housing units are market rate? The law mandate that only 5% of those units are for very low income people.
Why is that? Because that's what the housing density lobbyists want. Why? Because it's more profitable, not because they care about affordable housing, not because they care about whether someone's kid can live, not because they care about grandma!
"Other cities are complained about their RHNA numbers, but one by one they are accepting them."
Why is that? Because the state rejects ANY and ALL appeals no matter how reasonable. Fires and access to escape routes don't matter. The historic drought doesn't matter. Ignore the fact that the rivers are drying up and that 1/3 of the trees in he Sierras are already dead.
The 7,000,000? residents of 3,500,000 new homes won't use a drop of water, won't flush their toilets! Trust us!
Want to build new WOODEN houses in areas previously destroyed by fire? Sure! No problem! Just ignore the fact that you can't get homeowners insurance because of fire risks!
I tell friends Back East about this and they're shocked at the insanity.
College Terrace
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
@Chris - I don't doubt that there are long lists for affordable housing and I don't think that will change much even if the 6,086 mandated new homes are actually built. I don't think those we rely on to set housing policy (local decision makers) and those that mandate (the geniuses in Sacramento, if you will pardon a little sarcasm) know what demand is, what our inventory is, what the vacancy rate is, or what is needed. I'd like to see a graph chart that compares inventory with demand in several different categories such as above market, market, and below market. I think that would show fairly even columns for market and above market and ridiculously uneven columns for below-market demand and below-market inventory. This is not an original thought: what we have is an affordability problem. We are at the mercy of the "it doesn't pencil out" conundrum. I don't have the answers, but I am pretty sure adding housing not only will not fix the real problem, it will create other problems.