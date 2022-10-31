News

Sheriff Laurie Smith retires amid corruption trial

Embattled sheriff leaves as jury contemplates her role in mismanaging jails, engaging in 'pay-for-play' schemes for gun permits

by Bay City News Service

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith takes questions from reporters on Tuesday, Aug. 17, while her jail staff looks on. Photo by Sue Dremann.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a "pay-to-play" scheme involving gun permits issued by her office.

Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said in a brief release.

Misconduct allegations against Smith by a Santa Clara County civil grand jury include doling out concealed carry licenses to campaign donors, and of accepting San Jose Sharks tickets and not reporting them as gifts.

Smith, whose civil trial began in September, has denied the claims. A guilty verdict on any of the charges results in removal from office and a ban on running for public office.

Smith started with the sheriff's office in 1973 and has been sheriff for the last 24 years.

Earlier this year, Smith announced she wouldn't run for reelection and would retire at the end of her term in January.

In a letter to the community in March, she called criticism of her tenure as "specious attempts by unsavory political opponents in retribution for serving the public with honor."

