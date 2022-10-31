Sheriff Laurie Smith retires amid corruption trial

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a "pay-to-play" scheme involving gun permits issued by her office.

Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said in a brief release.

Misconduct allegations against Smith by a Santa Clara County civil grand jury include doling out concealed carry licenses to campaign donors, and of accepting San Jose Sharks tickets and not reporting them as gifts.

Smith, whose civil trial began in September, has denied the claims. A guilty verdict on any of the charges results in removal from office and a ban on running for public office.

Smith started with the sheriff's office in 1973 and has been sheriff for the last 24 years.