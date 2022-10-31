Looming physicians strike averted with tentative contract agreement

Santa Clara County leaders and a physicians union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract Friday, staving off a possible strike.

Valley Physicians Group and county supervisors released a statement saying the strike tentatively planned for Nov. 1 would not be held.

The union represents more than 450 physicians, podiatrists and dentists employed by the county. Earlier this month, Valley Physicians Group reported that with 92% of members casting ballots, the vote was 93% in favor of authorizing a strike over working conditions.

"We are committed to working together to tackle a number of difficult challenges that all those who provide health care in this nation face, especially those who serve a safety net population," the joint statement said.

The agreement will be presented to the full Board of Supervisors and union members before being finalized.