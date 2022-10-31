Garage catches on fire in Palo Alto's College Terrace neighborhood

A fire destroyed a garage in Palo Alto's College Terrace neighborhood on Monday morning.
Emergency dispatchers received multiple calls of smoke coming from a detached garage at the rear of a home in the 2000 block of Oberlin Street, between Stanford and College avenues, around 9 a.m., Palo Alto fire Battalion Chief Marc Muzzi said.
Crews arrived to find the garage "well-involved" in flames and were able to knock down most of the fire about 15 minutes later. The blaze was under control around 9:30 a.m., he said.
A Tesla inside the garage was damaged by the one-alarm fire and the garage itself was deemed a total loss. Firefighters were able to stop flames from extending to an adjacent structure on a neighboring property on Princeton Avenue, which sustained heat damage.
The hose lines were quickly deployed, preventing the flames from extending to the structure on Princeton Avenue. "Minutes count in this thing," Muzzi said.
Palo Alto Utilities responded to the scene to shut down gas and electric service to the property, which is standard in the event of a fire, according to Muzzi. Mountain View firefighters also responded to the fire.
No injuries were reported. Two fire investigators are assigned to look into what started the blaze, Muzzi said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments
It will be interesting to discover the cause of this fire.
PAW reporters, please keep us updated.
I would also like to know the cause of this fire.
[Post removed.]
So any news updates yet?