Judge Luckey of Palo Alto Children's Theatre to be recognized with 2022 Kiwanis Angel Award

Luckey's eye toward equity and inclusion led to other outreach programs, like busing in students from all over the Bay Area so they could attend theater performances during the school day. Friends of the Palo Alto Children's Theatre, a nonprofit organization that supplements city funding for the theater, paid for the transportation costs.

Early on, Luckey made his mark at the Children's Theatre, one of the oldest performing children's theaters in the country that still operates under its original 1932 charter. Fully committed to its mission of producing children's theater for and by children, Luckey took it a step further to make sure that every child with an interest in theater could see themselves in it. He commissioned works that reflected the demographics of Palo Alto, specifically reaching out to South Asian and Chinese populations. This not only diversified the theater's participants and audience, but also its board.

Trained as an actor, singer and dancer, Luckey holds a master's degree in theater and music from the University of Michigan and has appeared in numerous stage productions with professional companies. A longtime arts educator, Luckey's professional experiences led him to join the Palo Alto Children's Theatre as its artistic director in 2009, replacing Pat Briggs , who had been the director since 1961.

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Palo Alto, the award recognizes an individual who has made a significant and positive impact on children and youth in the community while providing a $2,500 contribution to the recipient's organization. This year's award ceremony, which is also a fundraising event, will take place at the Mitchell Park Community Center on Nov. 10.

One parent described the paralyzing anxiety her son felt when separated from her. But under Luckey's mentorship and guidance, the child's anxiety subsided, making it possible for him to participate in outside activities that included a leading role in a high school theater production.

But the numbers do not fully capture Luckey's commitment to the theater and community. Hazel Watson and Erika Buck, co-chairs of the Kiwanis Angel Award committee, described the letters of support that Luckey received from colleagues and parents commending his community-building initiatives and the confidence he instilled in children.

Luckey provided additional figures detailing the changes that happened during his tenure. "In the first five to 10 years, we saw tremendous growth in the Children's Theatre, over 300% growth in our audience. And in participation, we went from serving a significant number of kids in the community, 500 to 700 kids, to reaching over 3,000 kids participating in our programs on an annual basis," Luckey said.

Participation in the theater quadrupled under Luckey's leadership, according to Lydia Callaghan, co-president of Friends of the Palo Alto Children's Theatre. "A big part of that was expanding access to touch everyone in the Palo Alto Unified School District," Callaghan said, referring to the theater productions that rotate through the 12 school districts on a two-year cycle.

Board member Paula Collins, who also is president of the Kiwanis Club, recalled Luckey's directive for change. "He said he would like to modify things and include more kids from our community and communities far away." The outreach program was a success, bringing 11,000 children annually to the theater. It also included schools that served low-income students, many of whom had never seen a play before.

"I see how the program impacts the lives of kids," he said. "And when the kids from the past, kids who are now adults came out to talk about the importance of the program and their lives and the lives of their children, that really validates what we're doing as a program and how we're reaching into the community and how it's important to so many families and children."

The honor comes at the heels of budget cuts to the program, which the city enacted during the pandemic . Luckey expressed his appreciation for community members who supported the theater during this difficult time.

For his part, Luckey was quick to deflect the success of the theater to the entire staff and leadership of the organization, stating that the Kiwanis Angel Award belongs to everyone. He described the award as a validation of all of their work over the past 14 years.

"I saw firsthand what an amazing mentor, director, leader he is," Callaghan said. "He walks that fine balance between commanding respect and not being too intimidating, and he gets the most amazing performances out of the kids. They all look up to him."

Judge Luckey of Palo Alto Children's Theatre to be recognized with 2022 Kiwanis Angel Award

Artistic director's contributions extend to the community and beyond