Why Not Theatre brings unique telling of 'Hamlet' to Stanford Live

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 27, 2022, 3:13 pm 0
Why Not Theatre's production of "Prince Hamlet" is staged bilingually in English and American Sign Language. Courtesy Stanford Live.

After more than 400 years, it seems like Shakespeare's "Hamlet" might have been staged every possible way, whether it's told from various characters' perspectives or given a modern spin. But the play has endured for centuries because it has so much to say: about power dynamics, mortality, the meaning of life and more. And with its show, "Prince Hamlet," Toronto's Why Not Theatre has created a unique production of "Hamlet" staged bilingually, in English and American Sign Language, and with a cross-cultural cast and some gender-swapped roles.

"Prince Hamlet" comes to Stanford Live Oct. 27-28 at Bing Concert Hall.

The show, adapted and directed by Why Not Theatre founder and director Ravi Jain, is "challenging traditional ideas of who gets to tell this story," according to the program notes. The production focuses on Hamlet's best friend, Horatio, played by Deaf actress Dawn Jani Birley, in the fallout of a dark plot that places Hamlet's uncle on the throne and throws Hamlet's life — and the palace — into turmoil.

"Prince Hamlet" plays Oct. 27-28, at Bing Concert Hall, Stanford. Tickets start at $32. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

Heather Zimmerman
