Sustainability for All: Fletcher Middle School proposes choice program to boost enrollment

The goal isn't necessarily to get Fletcher to be the same size as the other middle schools. According to Superintendent Don Austin, getting above 600 students would be a healthier place than where the school currently stands. He added that this doesn't need to happen in the first year of the new program.

The move comes as the district looks to shore up declining enrollment at the school. Last school year, Fletcher had 506 students, compared to 821 at Greene and 996 at JLS, according to state data. In December 2021, the school board approved running an enrollment lottery for the current school year to allow students from elsewhere in the district to transfer to Fletcher.

While the sustainability focus is being billed as a choice program, it would differ from the district's existing choice programs in that Fletcher would remain a neighborhood school. All students within Fletcher's attendance boundaries would still be assigned to attend the school, but those zoned for Jane Lathrop Stanford and Frank S. Greene Jr. middle schools also could submit applications to attend.

Starting next fall, the school is proposing to create a "Sustainability for All" choice program. The initiative would include the entire student body and would be incorporated into all core classes, as well as electives, field trips, clubs, after-school activities, community service opportunities and partnerships with community groups.

Ellen Fletcher Middle School is looking to institute a campuswide focus on environmental sustainability and allow students from throughout Palo Alto Unified to apply to attend in an effort to boost enrollment.

At school, students will learn about how their choices and those of others affect the world around them, math teacher Becky Rea told the board. They will also have opportunities to go on field trips to experience nature, explore conservation efforts and learn about green technologies, she said.

"Kids today don't always have rich experiences in nature and many feel anxious about how the current environmental and social conditions will impact their future," Wallace said. "It's important that they see adults around them, in and out of school, share a vision for sustainability and (show) that their everyday actions can make an impact."

Science teacher Tamara Wallace told the board that the sustainability theme is meaningful for students and staff, with students in particular making it clear that this is a topic they want to learn about and take positive action on.

"When they came back with this proposal, I was so excited. … It is a natural fit with where we're going as a city, with Stanford's new school of sustainability, with parent interest, with student interest, with staff interest," Austin said at Tuesday's school board meeting where school staff presented their plan.

The idea for a sustainability program was picked by school staff. The school also convened a committee of staff, students, parents and community members who worked to develop the proposal. According to Austin, the idea was for the school to come up with a plan that felt natural, rather than being told by the district what direction to take.

At the same time, she questioned whether this truly constituted a choice program, since it includes the whole school and all kids in the neighborhood would still be assigned to attend. According to Principal Melissa Howell, if a family isn't interested in the sustainability theme, their children could opt out of certain field trips, electives and clubs, but would still participate in the core curriculum.

"I love this program. I got a little teary reading about it this weekend," board member Jesse Ladomirak said. "I would definitely send my kids here in a heartbeat."

Another goal is to partner with groups like the city of Palo Alto and the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, which officially opened last month .

The school also is considering how the campus looks and feels, including features such as landscaping and gardens, as well as the potential to create more environmentally friendly packaging for school meals and reducing food waste, Rea said.

"Preparing our students, especially at the middle school level, to be tackling these huge societal issues of import that they're going to have to be dealing with long after we're gone, is so crucial and it's so great that we're doing that," Dharap said.

Board member Todd Collins said that it will be important to have good communication about how the program works, since this is different from existing choice programs in Palo Alto.

Eventually, it's possible that as enrollment increases, the sustainability choice program could become a separate program within the broader school, Austin said, but at first, administrators felt it was important that the initiative encompass the full campus.

Sustainability for All: Fletcher Middle School proposes choice program to boost enrollment

Existing students would continue to attend, with kids from throughout district now also able to apply