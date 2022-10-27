PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussion on options for Fiber to the Premises; review changes to council procedures handbook

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 31.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council does not have a meeting this week.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION … The commission plans to consider a recommendation to continue the REC Exchange program; consider modifying the Electric Hydro Rate Adjuster (E-HRA) rate schedule; discuss regulation changes pertaining to construction of advanced metering infrastructure; and consider a recommendation to build the fiber backbone and consider options for Fiber to the Premises (FTTP). The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD … The board plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. A link to the full agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.

POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE … The committee plans to approve task orders for the Office of the City Auditor; review changes to the City Council Procedures and Protocols Handbook; and make recommendations about orientation for new council members. The virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.