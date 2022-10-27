East Palo Alto man suspected of sexually assaulting child

An East Palo Alto man suspected of sexually assaulting a child inside a locked car multiple times over three years was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

The man, age 54, was taken into custody by detectives from the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

Authorities began investigating him earlier this month after a report of an assault on a child, and said the alleged assaults took place in a car at different locations around San Mateo County from January 2015 through January 2018.

The man allegedly locked the vehicle's doors so the victim couldn't escape, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect was arrested in East Palo Alto and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor under 14 years old and kidnapping with intent to commit a lewd act.