South bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Palo Alto residents

"Earthquake! First time I feel one in Palo Alto!" he tweeted.

Some questioned whether it was a quake in the first place, including Julie Lythcott-Haims, a candidate for Palo Alto City Council.

"I think I just felt an earthquake in Palo Alto. Or am I just losing my grip on reality," she wrote in a tweet.

On Facebook, Jamie Chilton Buckmaster said she "felt a lot of shaking in Palo Alto. Toward the east."

Locals from multiple neighborhoods had exchanges about the quake on Nextdoor, including residents from Midtown, Palo Verde and Professorville. Deborah Bennett of Old Palo Alto said she received an alert from the MyShake app moments before she felt the quake from her home. Paul Jones felt it from the second floor of the Mitchell Park Library. "Scared me because it started out slow like Loma Prieta," he wrote.

Palo Alto police said the 24-hour emergency dispatch center received no reports of damage from the earthquake.

Caltrain is running its south bay trains a reduced speeds as a precaution. The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority warned passengers to expect a roughly five-minute delay as they conduct a post-earthquake inspection, but has since resumed its normal schedule.

No information was immediately available about possible damage caused by the quake.

The 5.1 quake is the largest in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in the Napa area and residents around the region on social media reported feeling the jolt Tuesday morning. It was the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake in 2007.

Many people also received advanced notification seconds before the quake happened via the MyShake smartphone app developed at University of California at Berkeley, according to the Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.