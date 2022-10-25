Four competing for three seats on Ravenswood City School District board

All four candidates support development of the vacant former Flood School campus in Menlo Park into affordable housing for teachers and staffers. The Flood School site has become a cornerstone of a political fight around Measure V, a ballot measure that would prevent multifamily housing development on the Flood School site without a general election vote. There has been heavy debate over a proposal by the district to build 90 units of affordable housing for teachers at the vacant campus, which is located in an area zoned for single-family homes and would be directly impacted by the measure. The district is looking to lease the site to develop for staff housing.

Board President Mele Latu, Vice President Tamara Sobomehin, along with former candidate and teacher Laura Nuñez and newcomer Manuel R. López, an aerospace engineer, are seeking office on Nov. 8. Latu, Sobomehin and Nuñez said they formed a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" to combine their diverse experience.

With longtime Ravenswood City School District governing board member Ana Maria Pulido not seeking reelection, at least one new member will join the board this fall. There are three seats are up for election and two incumbents are in the race.

Latu said her top three priorities, if elected, are: improving the educational ecosystem within the district, "financial-proofing" the district, and expanding the district's early childhood development programs to serve children 6 months and older.

"I've spent my life learning and working alongside East Palo Alto leaders like the late Dr. Faye McNair-Knox, Uncle Bob Hoover, Dr. Omowale Satterwhite, MamaDee Uhila, and more to build a better East Palo Alto," she said. "I've learned about community building and leaning into our community to build up future leaders. As I grew up in this community and tapped into local programs I realized the importance of education and building an environment that supports the whole child. I love that Ravenswood has made adjustments to meet our families where they are and to build a district that our children and families deserve."

Latu, who holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Johnson & Wales University, has lived in the district for over two decades. She has over 10 years of experience working in East Palo Alto. She was previously a program coordinator for One East Palo Alto for over four years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

López was raised in Bogotá, Colombia. He moved to the Bay Area to study at Stanford University, where he earned master's and doctoral degrees in the aeronautics and astronautics department. He has a 2-year-old daughter and is concerned that public school options in the area are not very competitive.

Manuel R. López, 34, is an aerospace engineer at Palo Alto-based Teal Drones who has lived in the district for nine years. This is his first time running for the school board.

The declining enrollment rate is a major concern and the district is proactively working to improve enrollment, which has been lost to families moving out of the area or switching to charter schools, she said.

The district was one of the latest in the region to drop its mask mandate . Case counts in East Palo Alto were also higher than the rest of San Mateo County during much of the pandemic. Latu said that the school board made the right decision during a time that was appropriate for the district.

"However, we are starting to see enrollment in the district stabilize and we have established a fiscally solvent budget with a healthy reserve," she said. "We are offering specialized academic programs to support our current students as well as students across the broader community, and we have spurred the return and reenrollment of some of the families who previously left our district as a result."

She said declining enrollment has been a "significant challenge" for the district. Rising costs of living, lack of affordable housing and additional options for enrollment through free and tuition-based private schools, charter schools and the Tinsley transfer program, which requires Peninsula school districts to accept transfers of some minority students from the Ravenswood district into their districts each year, have all contributed to the enrollment dip.

Of the development of the Flood School site for affordable housing, Sobomehin said: "Affordable housing empowers social sustainability by creating opportunities to support the retention, stabilization, and well-being of teachers, staff, and others wishing to live in the local area. Exploring this opportunity is exciting as it is an example of how our society's agencies and systems can work together to share resources and create healthy, thriving communities."

She would like to push for the board to more intentionally design school systems that recognize and align with the distributed nature of learning and intelligence.

"I was born and raised in a community very similar to Ravenswood," she said. "I was the first in my family to graduate college. I've experienced the naysayers and the deficit politics. Yet through it all, I've experienced the power that care, creativity and connection can yield over any circumstance. That is what I want to continue to bring to Ravenswood. This is my home and this is life work for me."

Sobomehin, chief education officer for StreetCode Academy, an East Palo Alto nonprofit that offers free courses in coding, entrepreneurship and design, has lived in the Ravenswood district for seven years. She has four children, in preschool through high school, and is currently working toward her doctorate in education from Stanford University. She holds a master's degree in education from University of Texas at Arlington and a bachelor's degree from Stanford.

"The current administration is doing a fantastic job changing that and making sure that the students are ready for the next phase," she said. "It makes sense that in the past, families preferred to send their students to charter schools. I look forward to being part of the team that changes that trend. Ravenswood is doing great things, and once the community sees the excellence that is happening in Ravenswood schools, they will want to send their children to RCSD."

In regard to decreased enrollment, Nuñez said that in the past, schools were not educating students as well as they should have.

She noted that the Ravenswood Education Foundation has provided bridge financing to make sure that the district can pay for this raise for the next three to five years.

"The 10% raise for teachers was long overdue. With this raise, the district was able to bring the teacher salaries from the worst paid in the county to above average," she said.

"The Flood School site is district property," she said. "Some district staff drive two hours each way to work, this is not sustainable. When the district surveyed the staff, there was a huge demand for district housing, and affordable housing is needed in this area."

She said it's unacceptable that the district has been trying to work with the city of Menlo Park and the residents in that area to come to an agreement about the Flood School campus, but once they are close to an agreement, something else that has come up.

She would like the board to work with staff to make sure that students are being taught at grade level and that the district has plans for students who might not be at grade level yet.

She is running on the Ready Set Ravenswood slate because she believes the candidates are the most qualified, noting they collectively have 40 years of experience working in education, 57 years working in the community and say they have touched over 20,000 students' lives.

"My entire life has been a radius of 5 to 10 miles from East Palo Alto," she said. "My entire family is invested in this community. ... We love this community and its rich mix of cultures. We have worked towards making a better future for ourselves, our community and now, my own daughters."

She is a Ravenswood Education Foundation board member. Her family moved to East Palo Alto in 1997 and she only lived elsewhere during her college years. She graduated from Ravenswood schools and Eastside College Preparatory School. She holds a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and master's degree from Notre Dame de Namur University.

Laura Nuñez, 32, is a teacher at East Palo Alto Academy and a former school board candidate. She ran in 2018 with Tamara Sobomehin and lost by fewer than 50 votes. She also applied for the appointment when Stephanie Fitch left; Mele Latu was ultimately appointed.

"The board has shown it is very compassionate, culturally aware, and knows how to run schools," he said. "They have executed an impressive financial turnaround and are making the right calls to keep a balanced budget in the face of slowly declining student enrollment. They convinced voters to pitch in to improve facilities and increase educators' salaries, and the funds are being handled transparently and responsibly."

In terms of the enrollment decline, he wishes that the district wasn't facing the problem of figuring out what to do with the schools it had to close. He would like to see more outreach to attract new parents to the district.

Of the Flood School site, he said: "The more we can do to provide options for them to live close to where they support our children, the better."

• Foster parent engagement and integration: "I am sure many parents want to get engaged in fundraising and volunteering efforts. Upwards of 75% of the children of our district are considered English learners. ... We need to ensure that parents are aware of what would make their children competitive college applicants. As a first generation immigrant myself, I know this information is just not easy to come by in languages other than English."

"We do need to measure how we, as parents, teachers, and voters, are preparing our children to become future leaders and effective contributors," he said. "As a board member, I can direct efforts toward finding ways to track our children's academic success in a more meaningful way, so we can hold ourselves accountable for consistent and continual improvement for all children."

"My family and I enjoy the relative proximity to superb parks, recreational centers, libraries and Stanford," he said. "I am very grateful that my mom, who speaks Spanish exclusively and lives near me, can form friendships with neighbors and be understood at shops around her. Based on conversations with teachers, parents, and administrators at the district's schools, I feel very fortunate that everyone involved in our children's education genuinely cares for their well-being and is eager to improve continuously."

Four competing for three seats on Ravenswood City School District board

Candidates share views on declining enrollment, developing Flood School site