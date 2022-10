City of Palo Alto Utilities is reporting a power outage for 123 customers in the Garland and Midtown neighborhoods Saturday morning.

The outage was caused by branch that brought down a wire on Garland Drive around 11 a.m.

A utilities crew is working restore electricity, which could be out until 6 p.m., the department stated on Twitter.

For more information visit cityofpaloalto.org/outageinfo and twitter.com.