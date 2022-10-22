News

Heavy traffic expected Saturday due to Stanford homecoming game

by Bay City News / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 22, 2022, 8:15 am 0

Courtesy Stanford Athletics.

Heads up, Palo Alto: The city's police department is advising motorists traveling through Palo Alto on Saturday to expect increased traffic on city streets due to the Stanford University homecoming football game.

Game time is 1 p.m. Saturday as the Stanford Cardinal face the Arizona State Sun Devils.

A police spokesperson said heavier than usual traffic can be expected on Embarcadero Road, El Camino Real and Sand Hill Road beginning in the late morning hours.

Upcoming Stanford home games are scheduled for Nov. 5 and Nov. 26.

