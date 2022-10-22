News

Buried car case: Former owner of the Atherton home had a long criminal history

Excavation is continuing over the weekend; cadaver dogs have given 'slight' notifications of possible human remains

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

A buried car was found in the yard at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton on Thursday, Oct. 20, while excavation work was being done. Photo by Angela Swartz.

Johnny Bocktune Lew, the former owner of the Atherton home where a buried car was found on Oct. 20, had a long criminal history, according to court records and news reports.

He was convicted in the 1960s of murdering Karen Gervasi, a woman he was dating in southern California, court records show. Although the second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements, Lew was also convicted in 1977 for second-degree murder and in 1999 for insurance fraud, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported.

Police are excavating the car, a Mercedes Benz convertible that had been reported stolen to Palo Alto police in 1992. A cadaver dog brought to the Atherton home on Thursday and Friday made a slight notification of possible human remains.

To read more on this ongoing police investigation, go to AlmanacNews.com, Palo Alto Online's sister news site.

Landscapers found a car buried in the yard of a home on Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton on Oct. 20, 2022. Map by Angela Swartz.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

