Buried car case: Former owner of the Atherton home had a long criminal history

Johnny Bocktune Lew, the former owner of the Atherton home where a buried car was found on Oct. 20, had a long criminal history, according to court records and news reports.

He was convicted in the 1960s of murdering Karen Gervasi, a woman he was dating in southern California, court records show. Although the second-degree murder verdict was overturned by the California Supreme Court in 1967 due to an error in admitting hearsay statements, Lew was also convicted in 1977 for second-degree murder and in 1999 for insurance fraud, the San Francisco Chronicle has reported.

Police are excavating the car, a Mercedes Benz convertible that had been reported stolen to Palo Alto police in 1992. A cadaver dog brought to the Atherton home on Thursday and Friday made a slight notification of possible human remains.

To read more on this ongoing police investigation, go to AlmanacNews.com, Palo Alto Online's sister news site.