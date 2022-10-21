San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms.

The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.

The two-year program calls on several public agencies to work together to achieve its goals — the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force of the District Attorney's Office will work alongside law enforcement to recover firearms, while San Mateo County Superior Court will streamline restraining orders.

County leaders hope the program will prevent firearms from falling into ownership of people charged with felonies, domestic violence restraining orders, hate crime convictions and other charges that deemed them an immediate risk to themselves or others.

"The county's innovative program puts teeth behind specific investigations and facilitates better implementation of existing law," Supervisor Dave Pine said in a statement. "In so doing, we will get more firearms off the street and better protect victims, survivors, and the community at large."