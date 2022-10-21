PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on Ventura plan, choice program at Fletcher Middle School

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 24.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to discuss a policy on adopting automated license plate readers; consider a refined North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan preferred alternative; and consider an ordinance to continue the city's parklet program. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board plans to review a proposal for a choice program at Ellen Fletcher Middle School. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. A link to the full agenda and instructions on how to participate by Zoom will be posted at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hold a discussion with the Palo Alto Youth Council, consider park dedication at the Measure E site, discuss the city's open space and parks electric bicycle and electric conveyances policy; and consider the urban forestry annual update. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 999 3789 9745.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss 660 University Ave. and 1700 Embarcadero, a site and design application for a Mercedes dealership. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.