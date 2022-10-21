Cadaver dogs indicate there might be human remains in buried car in Atherton

Cadaver dogs were called to the scene and gave a signal that there may be human remains in the car but as of Friday afternoon, police said no human remains have been located. The San Mateo Crime Lab technicians are helping excavate the vehicle, Atherton police said, and the excavation is set to continue over the weekend.

Police say the car was reported missing to the Palo Alto Police Department in September 1992. The possible owner of the vehicle is believed to be dead, but Atherton police are waiting for DMV records to be retrieved from its archives to get confirmation.

Police received a call Thursday, at around 8:50 a.m. when landscapers discovered the buried car at a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in the West of Alameda neighborhood, according to an Atherton Police Department press release . It was publicly identified Friday as a Mercedes-Benz convertible with its top down.

Police are trying to get to the bottom of why a car was buried there and said that efforts to fully unearth the vehicle were ongoing.

At a press conference Friday, Atherton police say that for a second day in a row, cadaver dogs have indicated the possible existence of human remains in a car discovered buried on the property of a home on Stockbridge Avenue.

SLIDESHOW: News crews turned out to capture a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton where a buried car was found in the yard on Thursday, Oct. 20. Photo by Angela Swartz.

SLIDESHOW: A home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue in Atherton where a buried car was found in the yard on Thursday, Oct. 20, while excavation work was being done. Photo by Angela Swartz.

Police expect the excavation to go into the weekend, with the next update on Monday, barring any major breaking news, Larsen said.

Larsen explained that a slight notification means there could be decadesold human remains, bones or even blood or vomit. Landscapers have been working on-site recently, so it could be that a worker got cut and bled near the site, he said.

Excavation work stopped around 10 p.m. on Thursday and resumed at 8 a.m. on Friday. The majority of the passenger compartment of the vehicle has been excavated, according to police. Around 11 a.m. a cadaver dog was brought back to the scene and again made a slight notification of possible human remains.

The town issued a permit for a landscape screening — plantings, shrubbery, bushes or other foliage intended to act as a privacy screen — on the property in September, according to public records.

When asked if during a Friday press conference if a previous homeowner is the owner of the car who is dead, police declined to comment. Larsen said police are withholding information on the owner of the car because they don't know if this a criminal investigation at this point.

The home was built in 1990 on a 1.63-acre lot, records show, and was sold in 2014 for $7.4 million and again in 2020 for $15 million. This news organization is not publishing the exact address to protect the owner's privacy.

Police believe the vehicle was possibly buried sometime in the '90s, based on the stolen vehicle report, and is approximately 4 to 5 feet underground. There were unused bags of concrete found throughout the vehicle, including in the trunk, police said. On Friday, police Cmdr. Dan Larsen that the convertible's trunk space was largely occupied by the retracted roof.

Cadaver dogs indicate there might be human remains in buried car in Atherton

Convertible car reported missing to Palo Alto police 30 years ago is being unearthed in yard of home