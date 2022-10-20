Arts

Silvana Estrada brings original Latin folk to Stanford Live

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Musician Silvana Estrada is touring in behind the release of her debut solo album "Marchita." Courtesy Stanford Live.

When you grow up in a family of instrument makers, a musical career might seem almost destined.

But Silvana Estrada not only plays the guitar — both of her parents were luthiers — she's a multi-instrumentalist and singer, known for a powerful and moving vocal style. Her music draws on a wide variety of influences, from the traditional songs she heard growing up in a small town in Veracruz, Mexico, and jazz standards by greats like Billie Holliday and Sarah Vaughan to Latin alternative, tying it all together into a unique Latin American folk sound.

Estrada brings her distinctive original music to Stanford Live in two performances Oct. 22 at the intimate Studio.

At 16, she went to study in a university jazz program and began to hone her style with original songs, according to her label's website. She collaborated on "Lo Sagrado," an album with jazz guitarist and composer Charlie Hunter in 2018, which featured the first recordings of her original songs. She also released an EP, "Primeras Canciones," of original songs that same year. She's currently touring behind her debut solo album, "Marchitas," which was released this year.

Silvana Estrada plays Oct. 22 at 7 and 9 p.m. at The Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford. Tickets are $35 (7 p.m. show is currently at capacity). For more information visit live.stanford.edu.

Heather Zimmerman
