PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on apartment complex plan; discussion on grade separation options

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 17.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session on 3400 El Camino Real, a proposal to build a 382-apartment complex at the site of Creekside Inn, Driftwood Deli and Cibo Restaurant. The council also will consider updates to the city's building code, including additional electrification requirements for new buildings and major remodels. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss pensions and other post-employment benefits for retired employees. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss comments that it had received from various stakeholders pertaining to the partial underpass alternative at Churchill Avenue and underpass alternatives at Meadow Drive and Charleston Road. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.