PUBLIC AGENDA: Study session on apartment complex plan; discussion on grade separation options

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 17.
CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session on 3400 El Camino Real, a proposal to build a 382-apartment complex at the site of Creekside Inn, Driftwood Deli and Cibo Restaurant. The council also will consider updates to the city's building code, including additional electrification requirements for new buildings and major remodels. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss pensions and other post-employment benefits for retired employees. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.
COUNCIL RAIL COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss comments that it had received from various stakeholders pertaining to the partial underpass alternative at Churchill Avenue and underpass alternatives at Meadow Drive and Charleston Road. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.
CITY/SCHOOL LIAISON COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org.
ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD ... The board plans to review a proposal for a new office building at 3300 El Camino Real, replacement of a commercial building at 901 California Ave., and modifications to the building at 414 California Ave. The virtual meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 965 6189 1491.
PUBLIC ART COMMISSION ... The commission plans to hear an update on the temporary murals program; consider de-accession of the mural "Poetry Wall" from the city's permanent public art collection; consider reproduction of the "Poetry Wall" mural as temporary artwork; and discuss allocation of funds of up to $110,000 for integration of public art into Fire Station 4.The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 886 2784 1441.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.