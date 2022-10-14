Perspectives for and against Palo Alto ballot measures

In the Nov. 8 election, Palo Alto voters will weigh in on two measures on the ballot: Measure K, known as the Local Business Tax, and Measure L, the Natural Gas Utility General Fund Transfer. The ballot descriptions are as follows:

Measure K: Local Business Tax (requires majority vote to pass)

Shall the measure to raise funds for public safety, affordable housing, rail crossing safety, homeless services, and general city services, by levying a tax on businesses in the City of Palo Alto at a monthly rate of 7.5 cents per square foot occupied by a business, up to $500,000 per business, with annual 2.5% adjustments for inflation and exemptions for grocery stores and businesses under 10,000 square feet, raising approximately $9.6 million annually for 35 years, be adopted?

Measure L: Natural Gas Utility General Fund Transfer (requires majority vote to pass)

Shall the measure affirming the City of Palo Alto's existing and decadesold practice of annually transferring no more than 18% of the gross revenues from the City's natural gas utility (generated by the City's retail natural gas rates) to its general fund to support general city services such as roads; parks; libraries; climate change reduction; police, fire, emergency medical, and 9-1-1 response; providing approximately $7 million annually in existing revenues until ended by voters, be adopted?