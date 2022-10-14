Perspectives for and against Palo Alto ballot measures

In the Nov. 8 election, Palo Alto voters will weigh in on two measures on the ballot: Measure K, known as the Local Business Tax, and Measure L, the Natural Gas Utility General Fund Transfer. The ballot descriptions are as follows:
Measure K: Local Business Tax (requires majority vote to pass)
Shall the measure to raise funds for public safety, affordable housing, rail crossing safety, homeless services, and general city services, by levying a tax on businesses in the City of Palo Alto at a monthly rate of 7.5 cents per square foot occupied by a business, up to $500,000 per business, with annual 2.5% adjustments for inflation and exemptions for grocery stores and businesses under 10,000 square feet, raising approximately $9.6 million annually for 35 years, be adopted?
Measure L: Natural Gas Utility General Fund Transfer (requires majority vote to pass)
Shall the measure affirming the City of Palo Alto's existing and decadesold practice of annually transferring no more than 18% of the gross revenues from the City's natural gas utility (generated by the City's retail natural gas rates) to its general fund to support general city services such as roads; parks; libraries; climate change reduction; police, fire, emergency medical, and 9-1-1 response; providing approximately $7 million annually in existing revenues until ended by voters, be adopted?
In the interests of providing voters with the reasoning behind support and opposition for K and L, the Weekly is publishing two op-eds, one supporting both measures and the other opposing L:
It’s very telling that the “in support” opinion for both measure is written by the state legislature representative who does not live in Palo Alto, does not appear to reside here or have roots in Palo Alto.
How can it be that Palo Alto “is home to some of the world's most brilliant and creative minds developed by world-class educational systems. And we are strengthened by the diversity of our residents.” and not one Palo Alto resident that is not on Council could be found to say anything.
Either we couldn’t find anyone smart enough to speak to these measures or residents have had enough of political people knowing what is good for us. Like the Weekly and San Jose Mercury News think we can afford two people on Council who are an unqualified author who has never worked on city issues and an attorney who also has no relevant experience but is running on the slogan to get to get to “yes.”
@Weekly, how about publishing what residents really think.
@Weekly, how about publishing what residents really think.
Thanks, resident3. Your comment above bears repeating especially after reading the recent publisher's letter which elicited lots of comments among subscribers.