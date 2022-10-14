Editorial: Yes on Measure L to allow gas utility profits to continue supporting the general fund

At a time when Palo Alto and other cities are moving toward reducing and possibly eventually eliminating the use of natural gas, a measure seeking voter approval for the city to continue transferring profits from the city-owned gas utility to the general fund might seem like a step in the wrong direction.
If an important long-term goal in addressing climate change and reducing carbon emissions is to phase out the use of natural gas in favor of electricity, why would we want to continue our dependence on profits from a shrinking gas utility to fund $7 million a year in city services and create an incentive for maintaining a robust gas utility?
The simple answer is that this measure doesn't change the city's current practice; it simply allows the continuation of an established important source of revenue for funding city services, for now. We think that makes sense and is in the community's best interest. This is the wrong time to cut off this source cold-turkey.
There is a legitimate difference of opinion about the wisdom of funding city services with transfers from profits earned from the gas utility, as has been happening for decades. The issue is before the voters because of a successful legal challenge to the practice by a Palo Alto resident who argued it was an illegal tax because it violated Proposition 26, passed by voters in 2010, requiring voter approval for such transfers. (Rather than appeal the trial court's decision, the city recently settled the suit by agreeing to refund $17 million to ratepayers.)
If voters reject Measure L, which corrects the legal problem, the city will be unable to continue the practice of transferring gas utility profits to the general fund, resulting in $7 million in cuts to city services.
Supporters of Measure L, who include the city council, members of the Utilities Advisory Commission and many community leaders, argue that redirecting gas profits to a special dedicated fund to ease the future transition from gas to electric, as some opponents of Measure L have suggested as an alternative, may seem sensible and innovative. But doing so would put more pressure on the city's operating budget at a time when city services have already been cut back due to the loss of revenues due to the pandemic. The further loss of $7 million would only exacerbate the problem.
For the time being, the transfers from the gas utility need to continue, at least until the city develops a full financial plan for how to accomplish the carbon emissions reductions we all hope to achieve through a transition away from natural gas. We urge voters to support Measure L.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
7 hours ago
Sorry, but I feel strongly against this.
To begin with I can't see why there should be excess profits. Our utility charges contain many taxes that we as customers have no control over. We have to pay for garbage pickup even when we are away for a month so it should be called a tax not a charge for a service we often don't utilize.
Secondly, and more importantly, any surplus (can't see it should be called a profit) should be used in improving our service. We have had far too many power outages in the past year, some 4 outages in 7 days, due to everything from a road accident, to squirrels on wires causing problems to underground equipment. I would suggest that any surplus should be used to improve our power supply, undergrounding lines, and improving service reliability to all these new housing, new EVs, and new gas transfers they want us to switch. Even the solar permits process is in dire need of improvement. We deserve better and any surplus should be used for improvements.
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
7 hours ago
I too am strongly against this at a time when the city has proposed spending our money on so many NEW big ticket items: a new guy, a risky $144,000,000 fiber network --0 while failing to provide good, sensible oversight and management of existing projects.
If the money were going to undergrounding the power lines, providing more reliable electrical service, restored library hours and so many other BASICS, I might change ny mind but the city's too addicted to sexy-sounding NEW endeavors to bother with the basics.
Vote NO.
Community Center
6 hours ago
The transfer money is going to fund city services like libraries and all the city services residents enjoy that will need to be cut otherwise. This is why, not only the Mercury News and Palo Alto Weekly endorsed it but also every city council and school board candidate. Vote YES
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
5 hours ago
"The transfer money is going to fund city services like libraries and all the city services residents enjoy that will need to be cut otherwise."
@Local Resident, I wish that were the case but CC members and city staff have said repeatedly claim the funds will be used for all sorts of other things like the poorly conceived Junior Museum that failed to meet attendance goals because -- surprise surprise -- not enough people want to pay $18 per visit for what was previously free.
In fact whenever the tax comes up, they threaten to cut all the VALUABLE services like 911 dispatch serviced WHILE ignoring the proposals for NEW big-ticket items like a new city gym, funding of appliance purchases and the infamously risky $144,000,000 fiber network when we don't even have reliable electrical service or an outage reporting system.
I resent being treated like an idiotic cash cow who can't see the contradictions.
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
3 hours ago
@Local resident
“This is why, not only the Mercury News and Palo Alto Weekly endorsed it but also every city council and school board candidate. “
The opinion of SJ Mercury News, and the Weekly this year have no credibility for me because they endorsed 2 unqualified Council candidates (an author on “adulting” with no skills or experience to handle things like the financial straits the city is in) and an attorney with no record of working on city issues but who is heavily backed by a string of career politicians. What would school board endorsements offer?
The “why” for these endorsements could be anything and I would take all with a grain of salt.