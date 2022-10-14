Editorial: Dharap, Segal for school board

Palo Alto and Los Altos Hills voters in the Palo Alto Unified School District will choose among the four who are running for school board, including one incumbent, Shounak Dharap, for two seats on the ballot. Trustee Ken Dauber is stepping down after two terms.
Sadly, this race quickly became punctuated with many regrettable derogatory and disrespectful comments on social media from anonymous people who wanted to take out their frustrations with the board's and superintendent's management of the district, especially through the pandemic.
In the spring, when candidates for local offices usually make their intentions known and begin building support and collecting endorsements, Dharap was the only candidate talking publicly about running, leaving the possibility that a surprise candidate might file as the August deadline neared. Concerned about this and, we believe, with good intentions, some district insiders, including Dharap and trustee Jennifer DiBrienza, went looking for a good potential candidate who might be persuaded to run for the other seat.
They found a good prospect in Nicole Chiu-Wang, a high-tech product and business strategy manager at Google who had just moved from San Francisco to Palo Alto in April after what she described as a nationwide search for a good school district for her two preschool-aged kids. Chiu-Wang has had no direct experience in education or familiarity with Palo Alto. She received undergraduate degrees in women's studies and Asian American studies from UC Irvine and went on to become an attorney, an entrepreneur in the field of fashion technology and now a manager at Google. She sees her lack of involvement in educational matters as a benefit, allowing her to bring new ways of thinking and an outsider's perspective.
Chiu-Wang's interest in educational equity and desire to see the school board better reflect the diversity of the community resonated with Dharap, DiBrienza and trustee Jesse Ladomirak, elected two years ago. Their endorsements helped her obtain the support of many current and past school leaders and others in the community. Thus, she was viewed as the chosen candidate of the majority of the board, immediately raising the question of whether she would follow their lead if elected.
But apparently unbeknownst to Chiu-Wang and her trustee supporters, another well-qualified candidate and her Palo Verde neighbor, Shana Segal, was already planning on running but had not yet declared her candidacy. A Palo Alto native who attended Gunn High, Segal has a master's in Education and Educational Leadership. She went on to become an English teacher (and later department chair) of the English Language Development department for 10 years at Lynbrook High School in San Jose. She became a substitute teacher in PAUSD elementary and middle schools during the pandemic while running a school consulting business through which she helped parents evaluate their school options. Segal currently has two children attending Palo Verde Elementary School, which is now temporarily operating at Cubberley while renovations are done.
She shares the frustrations many in the school community have with the district's poor communication with parents, the board's passive oversight of Superintendent Don Austin and its acquiescence, if not endorsement, of Austin's desire to keep controversial issues off the board agenda and instead rely on private communication with individual board members to test their support of his position.
She is especially critical of Austin's and the board's adoption of a new Language Arts curriculum that teachers opposed, and Austin's derogatory comments about Palo Alto Community Child Care, caught on video and posted on the YouTube channel of Right at School, a for-profit, venture capital funded national child care startup that Austin abruptly brought into the district last spring, causing an uproar in the community.
Critics of Austin and the board gravitated toward Segal, while supporters of the current board were drawn to Chiu-Wang. We can find no evidence that either of the candidates planned for or orchestrated this divide.
Meanwhile, the race was further roiled by the candidacy of Ingrid Campos, the mother of two current Gunn students who aligns herself with national conservative movements espousing "traditional family values" and a belief that children are learning the wrong lessons in school. She believes that being LBGTQ is a "deviant" lifestyle, that Critical Race Theory is being taught in our schools and that Scholastic books, a mainstay in education, should be banned from our district.
In spite of the emotions that have unexpectedly and disappointedly encircled this campaign, we find it easy to recommend Shounak Dharap and Shana Segal. Dharap, an attorney who has a 2 year old with another child on the way, had the unfortunate timing of having half of his first term dominated by the pandemic, when the district struggled mightily to balance the conflicting views of parents and teachers over how and when to safely reopen the schools. As board president in 2021, he presided over the board's and Austin's management of the constantly changing health orders and the eventual reopening last fall.
Prior, during and after the COVID-19 crisis, he has been a strong advocate for improvements to the student mental health program and greater support of students struggling academically and he chaired the committee that developed an ambitious framework, known as the SWIFT plan, for achieving educational equity. He successfully pushed for reinstatement of remote Zoom participation by the public at board meetings, making it much easier for busy parents to express their views than having to attend board meetings in person.
Segal brings all the experience and enthusiasm one could hope for in a school board candidate. In addition to bringing her perspective as an English teacher and a commitment to improve the district's English language curriculum so it serves all learners, she is a strong advocate for greater transparency and better communication with parents before decisions are made.
She shares our concerns over Superintendent Austin's communication shortcomings, which she described as too often dismissive and lacking in respect for parents. She supports differentiated instruction with more support for teachers in teaching students that are at different levels in the same classroom.
She will need to learn the role of policymaker and the importance of not functioning as a teacher advocate on the board, while bringing her valuable learning and perspectives as a teacher to board deliberations and policy-setting.
Given that the student enrollment in the district is currently about 37% of Asian descent, it is long overdue for a Chinese American to serve on the board of education. Chiu-Wang may be that person in two years when Todd Collins and Jennifer DiBrienza will be termed out, but she doesn't currently measure up to Segal in her readiness to represent the diverse and demanding constituencies in the district.
We recommend Shounak Dharap and Shana Segal for the PAUSD Board of Education.
Thank you, Palo Alto Weekly, for endorsing the most qualified two candidates for school board. It’s frustrating that voters who don’t lean toward Nicole are questioned for our commitment to equity. And it’s ironic that school board incumbents who ran on their own education credentials are now touting NIcole’s inexperience as “fresh perspective.” Once she has experience in Palo Alto, joining a committee/PTA/etc., Nicole could well be a strong candidate in a few years. But not yet.
Fantastic article!
Relieved to see what others see - Shana Segal is experienced, qualified, an educator with insight and experience in the PAUSD school system and intimately aware of some major deficiencies in the school system. Shana mentioned how extracurricular activities in middle school pose an equity issue (requiring parents to be online with wifi, and credit card in hand).
Thank you Shana. As a parent your words spoke to me last night. We don't need another lawyer without experience or knowledge of PAUSD or the community or the city on the Board.
Yay for Shounak. He's a keeper! Bummer but not surprising on the Weekly's other choice who is the long-timer Palo Altan with the more traditional school board resume. I hope that most Palo Altans pay closer attention though and follow the bread crumbs in this race, because it is not coincidental that all the intense "more-math" people are rooting hard for Shana, while all the community and parent leaders who have a focus on socio-emotional and mental health and have long fought for equity in our district are in Nicole's corner. Go Nicole!
Relieved that qualifications mattered.
I am so happy to see that Shounak and Shana received this endorsement. Both of these candidates are very qualified to serve on the school board.
Shana has the experience from being a teacher, parent, and substitute teacher in this district to really know the system from the inside and can better understand challenges as they arise. She is uniquely qualified to bring everyone together.
Shana is a volunteer reader for the Project Cornerstone program (Web Link at the elementary level which focuses on positive values, relationships and social emotional strengths among many other things.
Nicole is a very bright and caring candidate. As of right now, we have two lawyers and a business person on the board. It would be great to have a teacher with current experience also on the board. I would love to see Nicole run in two years.
I am disappointed that there has been little emphasis on how PAUSD worked things through the pandemic. The way in which things happened should be a learning tool for future emergencies. The pandemic was an emergency and the lack of preparedness was evident in how long it took to get things ready. The point being, the only emergency preparedness PAUSD does is earthquake drills and other types of drills. The truth and likelihood is that an emergency will happen outside school hours and perhaps a school campus will become non-operational and decisions on how to get our kids educated will need to be done efficiently. What I have seen is that efficient preparedness should be done now, not when the emergency has occurred and those making the decisions are busy getting their own family and affairs in order. Being better prepared for emergencies is a very important issue, I think.
Secondly, I am completely shocked at the way Campos has been treated. She is a parent with kids in our schools and no matter how much people disagree with her views, there are some very hateful discussions going on in public on social media and probably in more private settings in parent groups and similar. Whatever she thinks, she is worthy of respect. She obviously feels as many in the country do that liberal thinking is telling our kids what to think and not how to think. We should be having conversations about how we are teaching our young people to act with others who think differently, not calling names or mud slinging. We are not all alike and that is a strength and not a weakness. Teaching children that they should listen hard to all points of view is a part of education. Making up their own minds having heard different points of view is what becoming responsible adults is all about.
I think in two years, Nicole will be an ideal candidate for the board. It just feels to me that she needs a little more time living here and experiencing Palo Alto, but that is just my opinion. Furthermore, she clearly will have a strong advocate and mentor on her side with Jennifer DiBrienza, who can help her be a successful member once elected. However, in this current race, I do believe we need someone like Shana who brings direct experience with education and PAUSD to help fix some of the issues that the district currently faces.
So glad to see that PA Online has seen through the race and identity politics played by 1 candidate. Get experience in the community, understand what the struggles really are. Just because you are a lawyer, that doesn’t qualify you to run for a school board position. Lastly STOP playing identity politics and maybe the Asian community may see some good in you. Right now all people see is how the color of you skin is being very aptly promoted
@PaloAltoMom
Please don't assume that just because someone likes a candidate who is experienced and knowledgable, they also don't support mental health and wellness. From the debate, Shana Segal was 100% for supporting mental health and wellness and bringing out the best in each student to help them enjoy learning and bring back that spark for earning again.
Those were extremely broad generalizations you wrote on your comment. Slippery slope.
The Weekly talks a great deal about the emotions and frustrations around this campaign, but has failed to look or investigate the true reasons why they exist. There is a great deal of frustration in the Asian community around representation and what it means. To the Asian community, it is not all about skin color or ethnicity, but the current school board, many community members and the Weekly seem to think it is. That is where the problem actually lies.
The PAUSD Asian community is looking for a candidate that is willing to listen and learn. It's actually that simple. @Palo Alto Mom's comments perfectly illustrate the stereotype we deal with - "all the intense "more-math" people are rooting hard for Shana, while all the community and parent leaders who have a focus on socio-emotional and mental health and have long fought for equity in our district are in Nicole's corner." Wanting academic opportunities for our kids and caring about their mental health are not mutually exclusive. We actually care about both and we are so frustrated that it is always presented as either/or, with the implication that if you want academic opportunity, you don't care about mental health.
In representation, we need a candidate that is willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand why academic opportunities are so important to us (hint - it is much more complex than just getting into college). Also, we are looking for someone who is willing to talk to our kids and see for themselves not all are "being forced" by parents to purse math or science, and to see the amazing ways they support each other. Also, the Asian community is diverse and one size does not fit all.
Sadly, we haven't had any of the current board members or Dr. Austin actually willing to listen and learn. As a growing part of the PAUSD community, we do want representation, but it is time for the Board and District to actually ask us what that means to us - and make the effort to listen this time.
Editor says: "Given that the student enrollment in the district is currently about 37% of Asian descent, it is long overdue for a Chinese American to serve on the board of education."
Presumably, that 37% includes students of South Asian decent.
Is not Shounak considered a representative of students of Asian decent? I am sorry, I do not understand the logic in showcasing Nicole as THE Asian rep.
Also, we did have Barbara Klausner as a school board member of Asian decent only 10 years ago (below is the link to the Palo Alto Online article). Is our memory that short or does she not qualify as Asian because she is not using an Asian last name?
Web Link
Wnough with the hypocritical identify politics.
Let's get down to what really matters: who is the best qualified candidate if we care about safe learning environments that can challenge and grow each student according their needs.
- a vested parent
@Bystander said:
"Secondly, I am completely shocked at the way Campos has been treated. She is a parent with kids in our schools and no matter how much people disagree with her views, there are some very hateful discussions going on in public on social media and probably in more private settings in parent groups and similar. Whatever she thinks, she is worthy of respect."
I am shocked that you are focused on the way Campos is supposedly being treated rather than being shocked that a candidate for PAUSD school board is openly spouting homophobic and transphobic views. While you're worrying about the wellbeing of this candidate who chose to run for office on a platform grounded in ignorance and bigotry, I'll be letting my own LGBTQ children and their friends know in no uncertain terms that they have no obligation to show respect for, listen to or give a moments consideration to the views of a person who has literally described them as "deviant".
Ingrid Campos chose to run for office, she chooses to spout views that are hateful and actively harmful, and that you are now attempting to present her as the victim rather than the targets of her bigotry is shameful and telling.
Just here to point out that Palo Alto Mom is incorrect when she says "all the community and parent leaders who have a focus on socio-emotional and mental health and have long fought for equity in our district are in Nicole's corner." As a community and parent leader with a focus on socio-emotional and metal health, and having fought for equity in our district, I am very much in Shana Segal's corner. I do think Nicole, who is clearly passionate about serving the city in some capacity, could be a good choice at some point. Shana's education-related knowledge and experience is unparalleled by the other candidates in this race. And having watched all the candidate forums, I can tell you that Shana is clearly focused on socio-emotional health, mental health, equity, and helping every student at their level -- whether that is "more math" or "less math"... or "reading."
It's disappointing to learn the PAUSD Board trustees went out to look for candidates to run. Are we now handpicking people to be part of the PAUSD Board? And is there an inherent flaw when current Board of Trustee members go out and actively recruit new Board of Trustee members? Where is the diversity? Where is the divergent thinking? Where is the diversity of thought?
Just another solder to fall in line with the current Board members and become a "yes" person. We all saw how PAUSD Board handled the pandemic. We just have to compare how PAUSD opened up much later than the other surrounding local public school districts in 2020 while arrogantly touting they were the "leaders" and patting themselves on the back whilst Don Austin sent off rude emails to parents of PAUSD. The number of parents who got upset with how PAUSD handled the pandemic closure and online learning is also part of why children left the district.
So do we really want another replica of the current Board members who hand pick candidates?
The Paly Voice, student newspaper presumably with high school journalists, have a fair and unbiased piece about Campos. I would suggest people read it. Web Link
It seems that our students do know how to respect school board candidates and listen to all she says rather than just sound bites. We would do well to copy their respectful reporting.
I am pretty shocked that our current board members handpicked someone to run. Everyone claimed we need a diversified board. Is diversification only reflected in skin color? Without board members from different background and different thinking, the board could become simply a rubber stamp for the district.
I am an Asian American who have lived in PA for 30 years. I found it really funny that the three board members have to choose someone who just moved to PA for one month (when deciding to run for the board) to claim the Asian representation. According to US Census 2020, there are 22663 Asians residents in PA and more identified as two or more races. Among the 10,000+ PAUSD current students, more than 3,700 are Asians. How many of these PA Asians did the three board members talk to before locating their "handpicked" candidate who is so new to PA and not even a parent in PAUSD yet? Fortunately (or unfortunately to the three board members), most Asians in PA are smart enough to reject this tokenism.
Yes, I am glad to see another Asian American run for public positions, but I still need to choose based on qualification, not skin color.