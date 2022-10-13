Gallery's Photo Night offers a snapshot of how artists work

Ever wonder what goes on behind a photographer's lens? Gallery House in Palo Alto is offering a chance to find out with its Photo Night on Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m..

The evening features presentations from four of the gallery's resident photographers, Chris Stevens-Yu, Dan McLean, Azita Gandjei and Aliona Kuznetsova.

Guests can learn about each artist's process and see them demonstrate their work. The event also includes a reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres..

Gallery House is located at 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art.