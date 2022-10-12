News

Bike to work? Now an app will give you cash for your commute

Organization seeks more participants to use electronic bikes, scooters, skateboards in city's 2 major retail areas

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

A woman bikes over the bridge that connects Menlo Park to Palo Alto on May 8, 2018. Photo by Adam Pardee.

The Palo Alto Transportation Management Association has received a federal grant to develop a new app that incentivizes workers to commute by bike to selected locations in the city.

The "Bike Love," created in partnership with the trip activity tracker app Motion, gives bike commuters $5 per day — up to $600 a year — and pays $10 to set up the Bike Love app. It also applies to trips on electronic bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The rewards apply to trips in downtown Palo Alto and the California Avenue area and at 30 stations along the Caltrain corridor, including in Menlo Park and Mountain View. The app knows the user is at those locations using geofencing.

Within a minute of arriving at work, a $5 reward shows up on the rider's Apple/Google Pay Virtual Visa debit card, which they can spend immediately at local shops and services. The rewards help support Palo Alto businesses.

The program is currently in a pilot phase.

"Workers are already using the app, and we are hoping to onboard 80 more users by the end of the year," Justine Burt, executive director of the Palo Alto Transportation Management Association, said in an email.

Motion, based in the Netherlands, plans to collect anonymized data on the program that captures the number of active users, total of trips each month, distance traveled, greenhouse gas emissions savings and amount of active trips by ZIP code.

For more information about the Bike Love program and to register, visit paloaltotma.org/bikelove.

Palo Alto's Bike Love program incentivizes workers who receive $5 a day for biking to selected locations in the city, as well as 30 Caltrain stations. Courtesy Motion.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Comments

Bystander
Registered user
Another Palo Alto neighborhood
9 hours ago
Bystander, Another Palo Alto neighborhood
Registered user
9 hours ago

I would suggest that bike security would help. There are daily reports of bikes being stolen around town.

Online Name
Registered user
Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
9 hours ago
Online Name, Embarcadero Oaks/Leland
Registered user
9 hours ago

Restore library hours instead! Why are we paying the commuting expenses of commuters coming to PA when they already outnumber residents 4:1??

Everything for the business community and nothing for residents is getting very old.

