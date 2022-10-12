Bike to work? Now an app will give you cash for your commute

The Palo Alto Transportation Management Association has received a federal grant to develop a new app that incentivizes workers to commute by bike to selected locations in the city.
The "Bike Love," created in partnership with the trip activity tracker app Motion, gives bike commuters $5 per day — up to $600 a year — and pays $10 to set up the Bike Love app. It also applies to trips on electronic bikes, scooters and skateboards.
The rewards apply to trips in downtown Palo Alto and the California Avenue area and at 30 stations along the Caltrain corridor, including in Menlo Park and Mountain View. The app knows the user is at those locations using geofencing.
Within a minute of arriving at work, a $5 reward shows up on the rider's Apple/Google Pay Virtual Visa debit card, which they can spend immediately at local shops and services. The rewards help support Palo Alto businesses.
The program is currently in a pilot phase.
"Workers are already using the app, and we are hoping to onboard 80 more users by the end of the year," Justine Burt, executive director of the Palo Alto Transportation Management Association, said in an email.
Motion, based in the Netherlands, plans to collect anonymized data on the program that captures the number of active users, total of trips each month, distance traveled, greenhouse gas emissions savings and amount of active trips by ZIP code.
For more information about the Bike Love program and to register, visit paloaltotma.org/bikelove.
I would suggest that bike security would help. There are daily reports of bikes being stolen around town.
Restore library hours instead! Why are we paying the commuting expenses of commuters coming to PA when they already outnumber residents 4:1??
Everything for the business community and nothing for residents is getting very old.