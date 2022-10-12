Bike to work? Now an app will give you cash for your commute

The Palo Alto Transportation Management Association has received a federal grant to develop a new app that incentivizes workers to commute by bike to selected locations in the city.

The "Bike Love," created in partnership with the trip activity tracker app Motion, gives bike commuters $5 per day — up to $600 a year — and pays $10 to set up the Bike Love app. It also applies to trips on electronic bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The rewards apply to trips in downtown Palo Alto and the California Avenue area and at 30 stations along the Caltrain corridor, including in Menlo Park and Mountain View. The app knows the user is at those locations using geofencing.

Within a minute of arriving at work, a $5 reward shows up on the rider's Apple/Google Pay Virtual Visa debit card, which they can spend immediately at local shops and services. The rewards help support Palo Alto businesses.

The program is currently in a pilot phase.