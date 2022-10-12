Health teams to survey East Palo Alto residents for climate-related study

East Palo Alto residents can expect a visit next week from health teams conducting a study on climate-related challenges the community is facing and to help identify gaps in preparedness.

The survey will take place Oct. 17, 18 and 19 at randomly chosen addresses, which will first receive door hangers in selected neighborhoods advising residents of the upcoming visit.

The teams will ask questions focused on threats posed by mosquitoes, extreme heat, sea level rise, fires, air quality and emergency preparedness. The surveys will be conducted in English, Spanish or both languages. Team members will wear identifying badges. Residents will not be asked for personal information such as name, date of birth or immigration status, or to provide identification, county public health officials said in a statement.

Public officials will use the results to develop preparedness plans for the community, allocate resources and better understand what issues are most important to East Palo Alto residents.

"These types of surveys are critical to understanding needs in our community and to provide actionable change. We are looking forward to working with East Palo Alto residents to better understand the community's climate change and emergency preparedness needs," Karen Pfister, manager of the epidemiology program for San Mateo County Health, said in the statement.