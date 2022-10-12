News

Health teams to survey East Palo Alto residents for climate-related study

San Mateo County seeks data on challenges when it comes to air quality, sea level rise, other factors

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 12:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The "Welcome to East Palo Alto" sign along University Avenue on Oct. 14, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

East Palo Alto residents can expect a visit next week from health teams conducting a study on climate-related challenges the community is facing and to help identify gaps in preparedness.

The survey will take place Oct. 17, 18 and 19 at randomly chosen addresses, which will first receive door hangers in selected neighborhoods advising residents of the upcoming visit.

The teams will ask questions focused on threats posed by mosquitoes, extreme heat, sea level rise, fires, air quality and emergency preparedness. The surveys will be conducted in English, Spanish or both languages. Team members will wear identifying badges. Residents will not be asked for personal information such as name, date of birth or immigration status, or to provide identification, county public health officials said in a statement.

Public officials will use the results to develop preparedness plans for the community, allocate resources and better understand what issues are most important to East Palo Alto residents.

"These types of surveys are critical to understanding needs in our community and to provide actionable change. We are looking forward to working with East Palo Alto residents to better understand the community's climate change and emergency preparedness needs," Karen Pfister, manager of the epidemiology program for San Mateo County Health, said in the statement.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Staff from San Mateo County Health and the San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District, an independent public health agency, will conduct the survey along with volunteers. The survey effort will be supported by staff from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management and the California Department of Public Health.

"Results from this survey will allow us to improve the ways in which we provide vector control services to the community of East Palo Alto. Our district is continually seeking ways to more efficiently detect and address vector-related issues and needs in the county," Brian Weber, district manager for the Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in the statement.

The survey, known as the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such surveys are used by epidemiologists and local governments to plan for emergency response and to gauge community resources, needs and perceptions, the county said.

Additional information about the survey can be found at smcmvcd.org/CASPER.

Find out what's on the ballot in the Palo Alto area.

Find out what's on the ballot in the Palo Alto area.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Palo Alto Online and the Palo Alto Weekly on Twitter @paloaltoweekly, Facebook and on Instagram @paloaltoonline for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Health teams to survey East Palo Alto residents for climate-related study

San Mateo County seeks data on challenges when it comes to air quality, sea level rise, other factors

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 12:37 pm

East Palo Alto residents can expect a visit next week from health teams conducting a study on climate-related challenges the community is facing and to help identify gaps in preparedness.

The survey will take place Oct. 17, 18 and 19 at randomly chosen addresses, which will first receive door hangers in selected neighborhoods advising residents of the upcoming visit.

The teams will ask questions focused on threats posed by mosquitoes, extreme heat, sea level rise, fires, air quality and emergency preparedness. The surveys will be conducted in English, Spanish or both languages. Team members will wear identifying badges. Residents will not be asked for personal information such as name, date of birth or immigration status, or to provide identification, county public health officials said in a statement.

Public officials will use the results to develop preparedness plans for the community, allocate resources and better understand what issues are most important to East Palo Alto residents.

"These types of surveys are critical to understanding needs in our community and to provide actionable change. We are looking forward to working with East Palo Alto residents to better understand the community's climate change and emergency preparedness needs," Karen Pfister, manager of the epidemiology program for San Mateo County Health, said in the statement.

Staff from San Mateo County Health and the San Mateo County Mosquito and Vector Control District, an independent public health agency, will conduct the survey along with volunteers. The survey effort will be supported by staff from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management and the California Department of Public Health.

"Results from this survey will allow us to improve the ways in which we provide vector control services to the community of East Palo Alto. Our district is continually seeking ways to more efficiently detect and address vector-related issues and needs in the county," Brian Weber, district manager for the Mosquito and Vector Control District, said in the statement.

The survey, known as the Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Such surveys are used by epidemiologists and local governments to plan for emergency response and to gauge community resources, needs and perceptions, the county said.

Additional information about the survey can be found at smcmvcd.org/CASPER.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.