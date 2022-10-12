This event is the perfect opportunity for people to learn about how they can help our community become more sustainable. I know my family and I recently have been thinking about sustainable and cost-effective ways we can make our home more green. Climate change can seem overwhelming, which makes it hard to wrap our heads around and acknowledge its magnitude. Committing to specific action, like attending this workshop, is a meaningful step we can all take together.

Guest opinion: Creating a sustainable future for Palo Alto

When Palo Alto's upcoming "Making Better Choices in Your Home" workshop happens at Mitchell Park Community Center on Oct. 15, this is how I imagine the day will look: I am holding a coffee from Ada's Cafe as my friends and I walk inside the gates of Mitchell Park Community Center. We enter the bustling square filled with adults and families coming in and out of the Adobe Room, while a group of kids run past us into the Teen Center. In the middle is a beautiful electric bike next to a poster reading, "Raffle: Add your name for the chance to win an e-bike!" We walk into the El Palo Alto Room and see smiling faces of city staff, council members, community members, students and residents all deep in conversation. As we walk down the rows of tables, my eye is caught by an electric stove on display. The induction cooktop looks modern and slick, and people crowd around the table to hear more about how it functions. My friends and I take a lap around all the tables and then walk out the door to look at the other rooms. The clear, crisp fall air is refreshing as we step back outside. This event is the perfect opportunity for people to learn about how they can help our community become more sustainable. I know my family and I recently have been thinking about sustainable and cost-effective ways we can make our home more green. Climate change can seem overwhelming, which makes it hard to wrap our heads around and acknowledge its magnitude. Committing to specific action, like attending this workshop, is a meaningful step we can all take together. Many have heard about the federal legislation recently passed aimed at reducing our national emissions. On Aug. 16, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) was signed into law by President Biden. This $739 billion bill includes a $396 billion climate package aimed at confronting the climate crisis and incentivizing the transition away from fossil fuels. The passage of the IRA marks the beginning of green progress and an overarching changing sentiment among Americans that we can no longer look away and ignore this crisis. This historic law is an exciting step forward that gives me hope for a future in which the regressive actions of past administrations are just a footnote in our nation's greater story of climate success. Closer to home, we are taking action right here in our city. In 2016, Palo Alto's Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (S/CAP) was introduced and in a powerful step forward from the City, the updated plan was officially adopted on Oct. 3. The main goal of the S/CAP is to reduce 80% of 1990 greenhouse gas emission levels by the year 2030 (the goal is commonly referred to as the 80x30 target). One major way the S/CAP is designed to achieve this goal is through electrification, or the transition away from gas-powered appliances toward greener and safer electric appliances (such as replacing a gas-powered water heater with an electric heat pump water heater). In addition to these actions, we urgently need more bold and aggressive climate policies at a local level. Let's utilize the incentives from the IRA to help all community members make their homes more sustainable. Palo Alto residents could be eligible for up to $10,000 in tax breaks and rebates for electrifying their homes. Residents also will be supported in the purchase of electric vehicles: $7,500 for new EVs or up to $4,000 for a used EV. These exciting new resources should kick-start all of us to begin making plans to replace our current gas-powered appliances and vehicles. You don't have to throw out what you have right now, but you can start planning to replace your old, fossil-fuel powered appliances and cars when the time comes. The S/CAP is much more than just our city's plan to address climate change on a local scale. This policy is about making Palo Alto one of the best places to live. A city with clean air, on the frontlines of electrification and sustainability is a place and community that I want to be a part of for many years to come. By coming together as a community to learn more about what we can do to make better, more sustainable choices in our homes and lives is an amazing way for us to confront this crisis and create a more beautiful, livable city for future generations to come. We need to look ahead and think about ways we can be a part of the solution. Here are three ways you can do just that: 1) Attend the "Making Better Choices in Your Home" workshop on Oct. 15. 2) Make a plan with your family about how to replace gas-powered appliances when they're ready for replacement. 3) Vote for climate champions for the Palo Alto City Council in the Nov. 8 election.

Julia Zeitlin is a Palo Alto resident and high school junior who is committed to making this planet livable for her generation and more to come. She is the co-founder of the Palo Alto Student Climate Coalition and President of the Palo Alto Youth Council. She can be reached at [email protected]