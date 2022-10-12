Debate unpacks where East Palo Alto City Council candidates stand on public safety, jobs for residents

East Palo Alto voters got their chance to hear City Council candidates discuss top issues facing the city during a Tuesday evening forum hosted by the Palo Alto Weekly/PaloAltoOnline.com.

Community members were given the opportunity to submit questions ahead of the 90-minute event, where one incumbent and six challengers faced off on a variety of topics, including housing, public safety, the displacement of residents and quality of life.

Two seats are up for grabs on the East Palo Alto City Council election this November. The candidates running are Mayor and community college instructor Ruben Abrica, coach Jeffrey Austin, teacher Martha Barragan, public works commissioner Mark Dinan, scientist Webster Lincoln, planning commissioner Q Smith and small business owner Gail Wilkerson. The debate was moderated by Weekly Editor Jocelyn Dong and staff reporter Sue Dremann.

