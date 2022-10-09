News

Rape in Stanford basement under investigation

Man drags woman from office and sexually assaults her, community alert states

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Sun, Oct 9, 2022, 9:34 am

Stanford University's Department of Public Safety is investigating a rape reported in the basement of a campus building on Oct. 7, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Sinead Chang.

A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety.

The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.

Public safety deputies were notified of the rape by a mandated reporter shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. The woman declined to give a statement about the assault to the department.

No further description was provided of the man.

Comments

MyFeelz
Registered user
JLS Middle School
44 minutes ago
MyFeelz, JLS Middle School
Registered user
44 minutes ago

When a victim at a Stanford building doesn't want to give a statement to Stanford, I get the feeling the person may be afraid that Stanford might turn this into another Brock Turner incident, where the victim is blamed for being vulnerable. This could be a serial rapist, for all anybody knows. Stanford seems quick to report it to possibly pre-emptively show their concern. Without any information about the assailant or what building this happened in, this does seem like CYA instead of being sensitive to the victim. I hope she reported this to police with a lawyer in tow.

Jennifer
Registered user
another community
2 minutes ago
Jennifer, another community
Registered user
2 minutes ago

Victims were blamed for rape long before Brock Turner, but I understand the point MyFeelz is making. A physical description was reported by the mandatory reporter, and you can find it on the Daily Post.

Stanford seems to have a disproportionate number of rapes, or they're reported more often. I hope she's okay. So sad.

