Rape in Stanford basement under investigation

A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety.
The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
Public safety deputies were notified of the rape by a mandated reporter shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. The woman declined to give a statement about the assault to the department.
No further description was provided of the man.
Comments
Registered user
JLS Middle School
44 minutes ago
Registered user
44 minutes ago
When a victim at a Stanford building doesn't want to give a statement to Stanford, I get the feeling the person may be afraid that Stanford might turn this into another Brock Turner incident, where the victim is blamed for being vulnerable. This could be a serial rapist, for all anybody knows. Stanford seems quick to report it to possibly pre-emptively show their concern. Without any information about the assailant or what building this happened in, this does seem like CYA instead of being sensitive to the victim. I hope she reported this to police with a lawyer in tow.
Registered user
another community
2 minutes ago
Registered user
2 minutes ago
Victims were blamed for rape long before Brock Turner, but I understand the point MyFeelz is making. A physical description was reported by the mandatory reporter, and you can find it on the Daily Post.
Stanford seems to have a disproportionate number of rapes, or they're reported more often. I hope she's okay. So sad.