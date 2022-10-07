Election guide 2022: Key races and measures that you need to know about

How many seats are up for grabs? Three. Watch them face off at our debate, learn where they stand when it comes to the rail crossings, housing and Cubberley Community Center's future, among many issues. Also, find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

What city measures are on the ballot? Two. Measure K would establish Palo Alto's first business tax to support affordable housing, rail improvement and public safety. It would be based on square footage starting at 10,000 square feet and exempt small businesses. Measure L seeks to affirm the city's practice of using gas revenues to pay for basic services, such as maintaining parks and libraries. It's coming to voters following a 2020 ruling that found the transfers amounted to an illegal tax.

Palo Alto Board of Education

Who's running? Incumbent Shounak Dharap is pursuing a second term. There are also three newcomers: Businessperson Ingrid Campos, lawyer Nicole Chiu-Wang and school consultant Shana Segal. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Two.Watch them face off at our debate, learn where they stand when it comes to the student achievement, mental health among students and Cubberley Community Center's future, among many education issues. Also, find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

East Palo Alto City Council

Who's running? Mayor Ruben Abrica is looking to retain his seat. The race also includes two current city commissioners: Mark Dinan (public works) and Q Smith (planning). Also running are coach Jeffrey Austin, teacher Martha Barragan, scientist Webster Lincoln and small business owner Gail Wilkerson. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Two. Here's more on their qualifications and top concerns. Tune in to our virtual debate with the candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Online registration can be found at PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc. If you have questions you want us to ask, fill out our questionnaire.

Santa Clara County sheriff

Who's running? It's a showdown between former Palo Alto police Chief Robert Jonsen and retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who were the top two vote-getters in the June primary. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

Who are they trying to succeed? Whoever wins in November will replace Laurie Smith, who's currently standing trial on charges of misconduct and perjury. She's retiring in January after nearly 25 years in office. Watch them face off at our debate and learn how they'd address jails and staffing.

Santa Clara Valley Water District

Who's running? Incumbent Gary Kreman is facing a challenge from Rebecca Eisenberg, a Palo Alto attorney, for the District 7 seat on the board of directors. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

Ravenswood City School District board of trustees

Who's running? Incumbent Tamara Sobomehin is going for another term, as well as Mele Latu, who was appointed in December 2020 to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of Stephanie Fitch. The candidate pool also includes aerospace engineer Manuel López and educator Laura Nunez. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Three.

Videos

Use our playlist to rewatch debates and one-on-one interviews with local candidates: