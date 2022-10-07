News

Election guide 2022: Key races and measures that you need to know about

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

This general election, the Palo Alto Weekly/Palo Alto Online has brought back a voter guide that offers key takeaways for each race and measure, plus comprehensive candidate profiles, debate summaries and in-depth videos, in an effort to ease the decision-making process for local residents.

Nov. 8 is fast approaching, but many will make their choices well ahead of time as they mark up their ballots, which will be mailed to voters starting Oct. 10. Completed ballots can be submitted at drop-off locations through Election Day, when polls will also be open for in-person voting. For those who haven't registered to vote, you've got until Oct. 24.

Our editorial board is unveiling its picks for local offices and measures on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. View the endorsement for Palo Alto City Council. For detailed coverage on state races and propositions, check out CalMatters' voter guide.

We'll continue to fill this page with more content ahead of Nov. 8. Come back to Palo Alto Online on election night for results, analysis and reactions as they become available.

Palo Alto City Council, local measures

Top row: From left, Palo Alto City Council candidates Alex Comsa, Lisa Forssell, Brian Hamachek and Ed Lauing. Bottom row: From left, Palo Alto City Council candidates Julie Lythcott-Haims, Doria Summa and Vicki Veenker. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Who's running? Residents have seven candidates to pick from — and none are incumbents. Three currently serve on city advisory boards: Utilities Advisory Commissioner Lisa Forssell and planning commissioners Ed Lauing and Doria Summa. The other four come from various backgrounds: Realtor Alex Comsa, software engineer Brian Hamachek, former Stanford University dean Julie Lythcott-Haims and patent attorney Vicki Veenker. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Three. Watch them face off at our debate, learn where they stand when it comes to the rail crossings, housing and Cubberley Community Center's future, among many issues. Also, find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

What city measures are on the ballot? Two. Measure K would establish Palo Alto's first business tax to support affordable housing, rail improvement and public safety. It would be based on square footage starting at 10,000 square feet and exempt small businesses. Measure L seeks to affirm the city's practice of using gas revenues to pay for basic services, such as maintaining parks and libraries. It's coming to voters following a 2020 ruling that found the transfers amounted to an illegal tax.

Palo Alto Board of Education

From left, Palo Alto school board candidates Ingrid Campos, Nicole Chiu-Wang, Shounak Dharap and Shana Segal. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Who's running? Incumbent Shounak Dharap is pursuing a second term. There are also three newcomers: Businessperson Ingrid Campos, lawyer Nicole Chiu-Wang and school consultant Shana Segal. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Two.Watch them face off at our debate, learn where they stand when it comes to the student achievement, mental health among students and Cubberley Community Center's future, among many education issues. Also, find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

East Palo Alto City Council

The 2022 East Palo Alto City Council candidates are, top row from left to right, Ruben Abrica, Jeffrey Austin, Martha Barragan, Mark Dinan and, bottom row, left to right, Webster Lincoln, Q Smith and Gail Wilkerson. Photos by Magali Gauthier. Lincoln and Wilkerson photos contributed.

Who's running? Mayor Ruben Abrica is looking to retain his seat. The race also includes two current city commissioners: Mark Dinan (public works) and Q Smith (planning). Also running are coach Jeffrey Austin, teacher Martha Barragan, scientist Webster Lincoln and small business owner Gail Wilkerson. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Two. Here's more on their qualifications and top concerns. Tune in to our virtual debate with the candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Online registration can be found at PaloAltoOnline.com/epacc. If you have questions you want us to ask, fill out our questionnaire.

Santa Clara County sheriff

The two men running for Santa Clara County Sheriff are, left, Robert "Bob" Jonsen and Kevin Jensen. Photos courtesy Bob Jonsen and Kevin Jensen.

Who's running? It's a showdown between former Palo Alto police Chief Robert Jonsen and retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who were the top two vote-getters in the June primary. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

Who are they trying to succeed? Whoever wins in November will replace Laurie Smith, who's currently standing trial on charges of misconduct and perjury. She's retiring in January after nearly 25 years in office. Watch them face off at our debate and learn how they'd address jails and staffing.

Santa Clara Valley Water District

Rebecca Eisenberg, left, and Gary Kreman are running for the District 7 seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District board of directors in the November 2022 election. Courtesy photos.

Who's running? Incumbent Gary Kreman is facing a challenge from Rebecca Eisenberg, a Palo Alto attorney, for the District 7 seat on the board of directors. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.

Ravenswood City School District board of trustees

From left, Mele Latu, Manuel López, Laura Nunez and Tamara Sobomehin are running for two open seats on the Ravenswood school board in the November 2022 election. Photos by Magali Gauthier. Latu and López photos contributed.

Who's running? Incumbent Tamara Sobomehin is going for another term, as well as Mele Latu, who was appointed in December 2020 to fill a vacant seat following the resignation of Stephanie Fitch. The candidate pool also includes aerospace engineer Manuel López and educator Laura Nunez. Learn more about the candidates.

How many seats are up for grabs? Three.

Videos

Use our playlist to rewatch debates and one-on-one interviews with local candidates:

Click the three lines at the top right corner to view other debates and interviews.

Find out what's on the ballot in the Palo Alto area.

