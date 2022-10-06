News

PUBLIC AGENDA: Reviews of Hoover Elementary construction project, Sobrato's plans on Portage

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Oct 6, 2022, 4:20 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Oct. 10.

CITY COUNCIL ... The council has no meetings scheduled this week.

BOARD OF EDUCATION ... The school board plans to review the construction project at Herbert Hoover Elementary School, as well as get reports on attendance and engagement, and early literacy. The board is also set to get an update on the work of its ad hoc committees. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the district's board room, 25 Churchill Ave. View the full agenda and get instructions on how to participate by Zoom at go.boarddocs.com/ca/pausd/Board.nsf/Public.

COUNCIL POLICY AND SERVICES COMMITTEE ... The committee plans to discuss the city's legislative guidelines for 2023 and hear an update on the city's efforts pertaining to race and equity. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 946 1874 4621.

UTILITIES ADVISORY COMMISSION ... The commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 966 9129 7246.

PLANNING AND TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ... The commission plans to discuss the Sobrato Organization proposal for the Portage Avenue property that formerly housed Fry's Electronics. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 916 4155 9499.

HISTORIC RESOURCES BOARD ... The board is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 968 0019 7512.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION ... The commission plans to review the 2022 Human Services Needs Assessment Survey results, discuss the council referral to research the lived experience of Asian American and Pacific Islander residents and discuss the timing of its vote for commission chair and vice chair. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. A link to the agenda will be posted at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 919 9454 8701.

