Three men arrested for September shooting in East Palo Alto

Over the past two weeks, police have arrested three men suspected of being involved in an East Palo Alto shooting that left bullet holes in several vehicles and buildings last month.

Working with the U.S. Marshals Service, the East Palo Alto Police Department arrested the final suspect, a 31-year-old Mountain View resident, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Last week, the department arrested two East Palo Alto residents, ages 20 and 22, according to an East Palo Alto Police Department press release.

The arrests stem from a shooting on the night of Sept. 10, when police said the two East Palo Alto residents drove into an alleyway in the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue and fired multiple shots into a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. The Mountain View resident was among those on the staircase and allegedly returned fire. No one was hurt in the exchange, though several buildings and vehicles were hit, according to police.

The black sedan that the two suspects allegedly drove was found abandoned on U.S. Highway 101 at Embarcadero Road, with bullet holes in the rear and side of the car. A loaded gun with an extended magazine was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers responded to the area after getting an alert from the ShotSpotter gun detection system of at least 14 shots around 11:15 p.m., according to police. The block is near the University Circle office complex.