Woman brandishes gun during road rage incident in Palo Alto

Palo Alto police are investigating a road rage incident that occurred on Sept. 28 in which one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the victim, the department stated in a press release on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 9:58 p.m., when city dispatchers received a call about someone who brandished a gun on Oregon Expressway at Middlefield Road. Officers responded immediately but could not locate the individuals involved, aside from the victim. No one was injured, police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had been driving north on the U.S. Highway 101 when he saw a white Chevrolet sports utility vehicle swerving in and out of lanes. The victim said he had to move out of the way to avoid a collision.

Both cars exited onto Oregon Expressway, and when they approached Middlefield Road the driver of the suspects' car “brake-checked” the victim and then stopped in the roadway in front of him. The driver, a woman, got out of the SUV, as did her passenger, a man. The woman pointed a black handgun at the victim and said she was going to shoot him, the victim told police.

The victim tried to put his car in reverse but couldn't go far because another car was behind him. The man and woman returned to their car and drove west on Oregon.